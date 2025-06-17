Father of Liverpool Target Hints Transfer Is ‘Basically’ Done
It appears Liverpool’s top transfer target at left back is a formality at this point given Milos Kerkez’s father’s comments insinuating just small details remain in making it official.
“It’s only Liverpool for us and we’re not going anywhere else and we won’t talk to other clubs. Everything is done between us [personal terms], we just need to sort out some details but it’s basically a done deal,” Kerkez’s father, Sebastijan, said on the Super Indirektno podcast.
ESPN reported Sunday a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, worth around €45 million ($51.99m), so seems like only a matter of time before Arne Slot gets another top target.
The 21-year-old Hungarian defender rose to prominence this past season under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth. Starting all 38 league games, Kerkez had eight goal involvements (two goals, six assists) in Bournemouth’s best Premier League campaign from multiple perspectives: most points, best league finish, most wins, fewest defeats, most goals scored and fewest goals conceded.
Justin Kluivert, Kerkez’s teammate at Bournemouth, is also resigned to the idea of the Hungarian joining the Reds as well. “We’re not daft,” he sniffed.
Kerkez, while he can play an immediate role, is a signing for the long-term. Andy Robertson could be on his way out this summer and Kostas Tsimikas remains a squad player. After Trent Alexander-Arnold has already gone, Kerkez and summer signing Jeremie Frimpong could be the next evolution of dynamic full-backs that can get up and down the pitch and influence the game in key areas.
After all, Slot didn’t reinvent the wheel in his first season on Merseyside. He made some adjustments to the team he inherited, but Liverpool’s domestic success largely came from making the most out of Jürgen Klopp’s squad given the lack of incomings last year.
Alongside a reported deal for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Florian Wirtz, Liverpool are properly investing this summer as the Reds look to challenge on all fronts once again.