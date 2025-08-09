Although Sunderland have closed up to nine signings during the current transfer window, they have also failed in some cases.

The Black Cats have been so active this summer that they haven't been able to close all their desired signings.

A clear example is that of Armand Lauriente, 26-year-old forward from Sassuolo who even traveled to England to sign his contract with Sunderland, before the signing collapsed.

Well, what had been rumored for weeks has now been confirmed, regarding another attacking target of the English club.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Sunderland's striker pursuit is over

Spanish outlet AS reported days ago that Gonzalo Garcia (21), Sunderland transfer target, was about to sign a new contract with Real Madrid.

Now Fabrizio Romano has confirmed this trend, reporting on his social media about the contract extension of the young Spanish forward with the capital club.

"Official, confirmed. Gonzalo Garcia signs new deal at Real Madrid until June 2030," wrote Romano through his Twitter (X) account.

The mentioned journalist also pointed out that Madrid never had plans to get rid of Garcia, following his great performance in the Club World Cup, being top scorer.

No plans to let him leave after becoming top scorer at Club World Cup and really appreciated by Xabi Alonso. Fabrizio Romano

Therefore, the race for Gonzalo's signing is over, and Sunderland and other clubs will have to rethink new targets.

What other signings could Sunderland attempt?

The Black Cats, on the other hand, are about to announce the signing of 31-year-old left-back Arthur Masuaku, who arrives as a free agent after completing his contract with Turkey's Besiktas.

Additionally, in recent days there has been speculation that former Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling (30) could arrive at the Stadium of Light, although Fulham are also interested.

