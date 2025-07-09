Breaking: Jordan Henderson Set For Shocking Transfer Return to Sunderland

After securing their promotion to the Premier League, Sunderland now encounter another challenge: Strengthening their squad while fighting to retain their most prized assets.

It was no secret that as soon as the season came to an end, a number of top clubs would come for their star players. The likes of Tom Watson (Brighton), Jobe Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Chris Rigg, and even their captain, Dan Neil, were some of the first names being thrown around ahead of a potential summer departure.

The Black Cats were very aware of this, and have started planting he foundations of a solid squad that could help them retain their ticket in the Premier League. Enzo Le Fée & Wilson Isidor recently completed their permanent moves from AS Roma and Zenit St Petersburg, respectively, as well as several impressive signings that are set to strengthen them in the coming days.

A huge gap was left in the squad by Jobe Bellingham after securing a move to Borussia Dortmund. With many fans uncertain over who will replace him, as well as ultimately leaving the Sunderland board with a huge task on their hands.

One potential candidate to replace Jobe Bellingham at the Stadium of Light has always been former Sunderland midfielder Jordan Henderson. Sunderland's summer spending spree looks set to continue, with another new signing reportedly imminent.

After his short spell in Saudi Arabia, Henderson joined Dutch side Ajax in the winter transfer window of 2024, where he became the club captain after an impressive set of performances. But the English midfielder decided not to activate his option to extend his contract for an additional year and will now leave the Dutch giants.

And now, Portuguese newspaper OJogo has exclusively revealed that Jordan Henderson will be making a comeback to his boyhood club, Sunderland AFC, after turning down the possibility to join his former Ajax manager, Francesco Farioli, at FC Porto.

A huge statement from the Sunderland board, as they bring a player with so much history, quality, and leadership. The signing of Jordan Henderson proves to the Premier League that the Black Cats have the clear intention of staying in the first division of English football.

Read More: