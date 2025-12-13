Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 16
We’re nearly at the halfway point of the Premier League campaign and it’s still all to play for at both ends of the table.
Arsenal threatened to run away with the Premier League title early in the term, but several slip-ups in recent weeks have allowed the chasing pack to catch up. Below Aston Villa in third, things are remarkably tight, with only seven points separating Crystal Palace in fourth and Brentford in 14th.
The race for European qualification is anyone’s guess, while Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are still yet to secure a win, are the only side who look nailed-on for relegation.
As things heat up during the hectic festive period, here are Sports Illustrated’s predictions for Gameweek 16 in the Premier League.
Jump to:
- Chelsea vs. Everton
- Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Burnley vs. Fulham
- Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
- Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Sunderland vs. Newcastle United
- West Ham United vs. Aston Villa
- Brentford vs. Leeds United
- Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
- Premier League Gameweek 16 Predictions
Chelsea vs. Everton
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Every time Chelsea enter the title picture, they implode. The Blues were briefly touted as potential Premier League winners, but an embarrassing defeat at Leeds United sandwiched in between draws against Arsenal and Bournemouth have seen them slide down the standings.
Chelsea are currently fifth and eight points behind league leaders Arsenal, with things getting even worse for Enzo Maresca midweek as he was beaten by Atalanta on a return to his homeland.
Pressure is rising and a positive result against Everton is essential to quieten the naysayers. Conquering David Moyes’ tricky Toffees is no simple feat, however, with the Merseysiders only a point behind Chelsea after four wins from five in the Premier League.
Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 Everton
Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
Amid the Mohamed Salah saga and string of underwhelming performances, Liverpool received rare respite midweek. Travelling to San Siro for a Champions League encounter with Inter, the Reds produced a cohesive and disciplined display to scoop victory—with the aid of a controversial late penalty.
After back-to-back draws with Sunderland and Leeds United, an encouraging showing in Milan was of paramount importance, with victory boosting confidence levels ahead of Brighton’s visit.
However, Liverpool are not magically fixed. Their misfiring defence will come under immense pressure against the Seagulls, who seldom fail to find the back of the net, and there’s no guarantee Salah will be back in the side despite Arne Slot deciding to recall him to the matchday party.
It could be a fourth straight home match without victory for the reigning champions.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Brighton
Burnley vs. Fulham
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
Fulham remain a hugely unpredictable force. After victories against Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur, the Cottagers were then involved in a nine-goal thriller with Manchester City and suffered a late defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend.
It’s always tough to know which iteration off Marco Silva’s side we’ll witness on any given day, but they have the pleasure of facing one of the Premier League’s strugglers on Saturday.
Burnley have lost their last six games and their blushes are only being spared by the hopeless Wolves, who are the only side below Scott Parker’s men in the table. They will be desperate to snap their losing streak but could come unstuck once more.
Prediction: Burnley 0–2 Fulham
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Top vs. bottom. This is only going to end one way.
Arsenal suffered last-gasp heartbreak at Aston Villa last weekend as their lead at the summit was slashed, but they recovered in style with a confident 3–0 victory away at Club Brugge on Wednesday night.
Noni Madueke starred for a much-changed Arsenal team, who will fancy their chances of repeating or bettering their midweek scoreline against last-placed Wolves. Victory is almost guaranteed, but anything can happen in the Premier League.
Rob Edwards will require a perfect performance from his team to avoid humiliation. Wolves are already 13 points from safety and could be cut further adrift this weekend as their nightmare appears set to continue.
Prediction: Arsenal 3–0 Wolves
Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 14
- Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
In a rare turn of events, there are more Sunday matches than Saturday games in the Premier League, with Manchester City’s trip to Crystal Palace among the 2 p.m. GMT kick-offs.
Fresh from a critical victory over Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola’s men will be desperate for victory knowing Arsenal will have most likely claimed three points the previous day, and the in-form Cityzens can take advantage of Palace’s patchy home form.
Selhurst Park’s raucous reputation has made little difference in the Premier League this term, with the Eagles having won just two of their seven home matches. By contrast, they have the best away record in the league, making City firm favourites this weekend.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 0–2 Man City
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 14
- Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
Another London side with an excellent record on their travels are Tottenham Hotspur. Thomas Frank’s side have picked up 14 of their 22 points away from home this term and will be eager to escape the bottom half of the table with another victory on the road.
Spurs have won back-to-back matches to nil to ease pressure on Frank after a string of poor results and performances, but more is expected of the Lilywhites moving forward. A trip to the City Ground offers them the chance to lay down a marker.
Sean Dyche suffered a bruising 3–0 defeat at former club Everton last weekend and could suffer a third loss in four Premier League games on Sunday.
Prediction: Nottingham Forest 1–3 Tottenham
Sunderland vs. Newcastle United
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 14
- Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
The Tyne-Wear derby makes its long-awaited return to the Premier League schedule this weekend.
March 2016 was the last time Sunderland and bitter rivals Newcastle United locked horns in England’s top flight and Sunday’s battle in front of the vociferous Stadium of Light crowd is likely to be a ferocious affair.
Sunderland enter the fixture ahead of Newcastle in the standings following their excellent start to the season, but things have slowed down a little for Régis Le Bris’s side in recent weeks. The Magpies, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four, but their patchy away record leaves much to be desired.
Expect drama, leg-crunching tackles and plenty of goals.
Prediction: Sunderland 2–2 Newcastle
West Ham United vs. Aston Villa
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 14
- Time: 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
A battle of claret and blue will be staged on Sunday when West Ham United welcome high-flying Aston Villa to London Stadium.
The Villans, who beat Arsenal in dramatic fashion last weekend, are only three points behind the table-topping Gunners and are the form team in the Premier League after five successive victories. Unai Emery continues to make the magic happen in the Midlands.
Villa will be favourites for the trip to the capital against an unpredictable West Ham side. Nuno Espírito Santo has steadied the ship, but the Irons still lack the attacking invention required to climb the table swiftly. They start the weekend in the relegation zone.
Prediction: West Ham 1–2 Aston Villa
Brentford vs. Leeds United
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 14
- Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
What a week it was for Leeds to kick off December. They were within minutes of clinching a famous comeback draw at Man City, after which they secured a tremendous 3–1 win over Chelsea and spirited 3–3 draw with Liverpool.
Daniel Farke’s decision to move to a 3-5-2 formation has paid dividends, but they are facing one of the Premier League’s best sides on their own patch.
Brentford have won five and drawn one of seven home matches in the league, beating Manchester United and Liverpool while also taking points off Chelsea at the Gtech Community Stadium this season. They now expect victory on home turf.
Prediction: Brentford 3–2 Leeds
Manchester United vs. Bournemouth
- Date: Monday, Dec. 15
- Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
Like many in the Premier League this season, Manchester United have been frustratingly inconsistent. Each ‘turned corner’ becomes a dead end, but Ruben Amorim will be hopeful that the thumping 4–1 win over Wolves last Thursday can be the start of a stellar run.
The Red Devils have struggled in their recent battles with Bournemouth, losing 3–0 at Old Trafford during the last two seasons, but the Cherries are in uninspiring form heading to Manchester this term.
Andoni Iraola’s men have failed to win any of their past six matches and have slumped to 13th in the standings as Antoine Semenyo’s crucial early-season goals have dried up. They might struggle once again this Monday.
Prediction: Man Utd 2–1 Bournemouth
Premier League Gameweek 16 Predictions
Date
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Result
Saturday, Dec 13
3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. a.m. ET
Chelsea vs. Everton
1–1
Saturday, Dec. 13
3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Liverpool vs. Brighton
2–2
Saturday, Dec. 13
5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET
Burnley vs. Fulham
0–2
Saturday, Dec. 13
8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Arsenal vs. Wolves
3–0
Sunday, Dec. 14
2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Crystal Palace vs. Man City
1–2
Sunday, Dec. 14
2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham
1–3
Sunday, Dec. 14
2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Sunderland vs. Newcastle
2–2
Sunday, Dec. 14
2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
West Ham vs. Aston Villa
1–2
Sunday, Dec. 14
4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Brentford vs. Leeds
3–2
Monday, Dec. 15
8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Man Utd vs. Bournemouth
2–1