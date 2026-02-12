Sunderland Monitoring Manchester United Defender with Expiring Contract

In this final stretch of the season, Sunderland is preparing, already working to seek possible objectives in the summer transfer window, where they hope to continue positively reinforcing this Regis Le Bris project.

Contemplating that they continue consolidating a competitive squad, they know it is important to continue expanding this in each position, and now they aim for the objective of obtaining a player in the defensive zone.

Rumors indicate that Sunderland would go directly for a player from a direct rival in the Premier League, thinking that it is important to reinforce with young players with great potential for the future.

Sunderland Interested in Signing Tyrell Malacia for the Next Season

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

SportsBoom has confirmed that Sunderland would seek a free transfer for the Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia, since his contract is about to expire and he has not had many minutes at the Red Devils.

At 26 years of age, Malacia is a player with great deployment on the left flank, being a fast and versatile player in defense and attack, which draws the attention of Black Cats.

In the current season, he has only faced a total of 1 match with the first team of Manchester United, playing 2 minutes, being a disappointing moment for the player, and he hopes to see an exit.

After having fantastic seasons with Feyenoord, he arrived in the Premier League, where he has not managed to find his place, but hopes to leave Manchester for a team that provides great playing opportunities, and that is where Sunderland position themselves, hoping to obtain this player on a free transfer once his contract ends.

Malacia could give Regis Le Bris' project a break for the players with a competitive rotation, considering all the games that accumulate in the season and the international dates, having a player with great sporting quality who would contribute both in defense and attack.

