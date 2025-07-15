Breaking: Sunderland Join Race for Arsenal Hero, Compete with AC Milan and Saudi Club

Sunderland could reinforce their midfield again, this time with a sensational former Arsenal player, also targeted by AC Milan and Saudi Arabia's NEOM SC.

Recently, the Black Cats made official the signings of Habib Diarra (21) and Noah Sadiki (20), both midfielders, making clear this is a key area to strengthen.

However, Regis Le Bris might not yet be completely satisfied and would look to continue reinforcing this area, as, according to a recent report, the Lads seek to sign a former Arsenal player.

Sunderland join race for Granit Xhaka, compete with AC Milan and Saudi Club

According to information from Sacha Tavolieri, Sunderland have entered the race to sign former Arsenal midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen player Granit Xhaka (32).

🚨🇨🇭EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland AFC enters in the race for… Granit Xhaka!



🇫🇷 Bayer Leverkusen & #SAFC through club owner Kyril Louis Dreyfus are now in talks about a €10M deal.



🇸🇦 Facing competition from NEOM SC, Black Cats try a sensational move & offered Xhaka a 3 years… pic.twitter.com/Nvl1mvZ7uo — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 15, 2025

The aforementioned journalist indicates that the Black Cats are competing with Saudi Arabia's NEOM SC for the signature of the Swiss veteran.

According to Tavolieri, Sunderland's board are negotiating with Bayer Leverkusen to close a deal for a fee around €10M.

Additionally, he states that the Lads would offer Xhaka a three-year contract. "Facing competition from NEOM SC, Black Cats try a sensational move & offered Xhaka a 3 years contract," wrote Tavolieri.

Recently, Sky Sport (h/t Goal) reported that Xhaka had rejected the possibility of joining AC Milan, because he supposedly reached an agreement with NEOM SC, who would be willing to pay him €10 million per year.

"The 32-year-old has reached a verbal agreement with Saudi club Neom SC," began the explanation in the cited outlet. "The Swiss midfielder can reportedly earn up to €10 million per year should the move go through," they added.

Granit Xhaka was a key piece for Bayer Leverkusen last season, playing 33 matches in the Bundesliga, starting in all of them, and being named to SofaScore's Team of the Week on three occasions.

