Sunderland have been linked with multiple talents during the present transfer window, and it seems that the Black Cats will look to close one or two more signings before the 1st of September.

Recently, manager Regis Le Bris confirmed that, should a good opportunity present itself, they will try to sign a defender and a wide player, adding that it is about finding profiles that fit their squad and their idea.

Despite having already signed more than a dozen players, even the Cats' fanbase agrees that there are still some areas for improvement in the team.

In the last few hours, a report has emerged that throws up a negative trend for one of the transfer targets of the Stadium of Light team.

Leicester City's stance hinders Sunderland from signing Crystal Palace, Leeds United target Bilal El Khannouss

According to information from Sacha Tavolieri, Leicester City have rejected approaches from several clubs interested in Bilal El Khannouss, despite the playmaker wanting to leave his current club.

This is because, according to the cited journalist, the Foxes prefer to sell their player to a club in Saudi Arabia, as they believe they can get a significant transfer fee.

It's going badly for Bilal El Khannouss. Leicester City turns down offers that interest the Moroccan because of Saudi Arabia recent approaches as LCFC feels they can get big money with SPL club and try to influence his choice. Sacha Tavolieri

El Khannouss, 21, has been linked to Sunderland this same summer, as well as to Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and Leeds United, as per the Echo. However, it will be difficult for one of these clubs to match the offer that any Saudi team presents.

Once again, El Khannouss expressed his desire to leave the club and won't change his mind even if he stays by the end of the window as the offensive midfielder reiterated during a meeting that he no longer sees his future with the Foxes. Sacha Tavolieri

Last season, El Khannouss played 36 games between the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, registering three goals and five assists.

Read More: