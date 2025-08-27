Sunderland lost 2-0 against Burnley on the second matchday of the Premier League, and left the feeling that they have a lot of things to improve.

This, despite the fact that on the first matchday the Black Cats thrashed West Ham 3-0.

Even manager Regis Le Bris has not hidden his intention to continue strengthening his squad, despite the more than 10 signings the club has made this summer.

In fact, after the match against Burnley, the French coach gave some very exciting transfer news for the fans of the Black Cats.

Regis Le Bris Confirms Major Sunderland Transfer Update

Le Bris confirmed to the press that he hopes the Sunderland board will complete more signings before the transfer window closes.

However, the former Lorient manager made it clear that they will only attempt another signing if they find the ideal player, with the necessary profile to fit into his squad, both in sporting and mental terms.

Le Bris mentioned that, specifically, they are interested in adding a new centre-back.

We still want to reinforce the squad if it makes sense for the balance.

It's still possible in the backline if we find the right player at the right level and with the right mindset. We still have one option, maybe. But if it's not the case we'll stay with what we've got. Regis Le Bris

Regarding adding a "wide player", Le Bris gave a similar response, arguing that it is about finding a player with the right profile, who wants to come to the club.

In recent weeks, the name of Jhon Lucumi, a centre-back from Bologna, has been mentioned a lot.

Lucumi, 28, is even pushing to be allowed to leave, but the Serie A side have their reservations, as they will have little time to find a guaranteed replacement.

We will see if Sunderland make a move in the final hours of the transfer window.

