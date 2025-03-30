English Star's £40 Million Price Tag 'Scaring Off' Interested Premier League Clubs
Chris Rigg has quickly become one of the biggest prospects in English football. His performances for Sunderland this season has attracted the interest from many big Premier League clubs.
There has been many rumours regarding a possible move for the player in the upcoming Summer transfer window, with clubs like Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool all interested in the U19 international.
Reports today from Alan Nixon suggest Sunderland have placed a £40 Million price tag on the 17-year-old, which has reportedly scared off many of the big Premier League bidders.
This price tag is more than justified. Archie Gray a similar talent went for around the £35 Million pound mark last season from Leeds to Tottenham. Rigg's performances this season for Sunderland have been brilliant and he's been a crucial cog in a Sunderland system which has flourished this season.
Reports a few days ago suggested that Tottenham have already submitted a bid of upwards of £35 Million for the Mackem wonderkid. Yet a price tag of £40 Million is supposedly scaring off the other bidders.
If these claims are true, it is likely we will see Chris Rigg play in a Lilywhite shirt of Spurs next season. One way or another it is almost inevitable he will be a Premier League footballer next year whether with Sunderland or whoever manages to steal his signature.
However a bidding war is likely. Manchester United have reportedly labelled Rigg as a "Must-Have" so we could certainly see the Red Devils try and outbid Spurs' alleged bid.
We will have to wait until the Summer to see whether or not the £40 Million price tag has actually scared off these big bidders. But one thing is certain Chris Rigg has certainly vaught the eye of all the big boys in the Premier League.