According to Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, while Sunderland are about to complete their ninth signing of the summer, they still expect to finalize more deals before the transfer window closes.

The mentioned reporter revealed that Sunderland have reached an agreement with Chelsea for striker Marc Guiu (19), securing the young forward on a one-year loan.

He noted that the ex-Barcelona player has been given the green light to undergo his medical with the Black Cats, and later confirmed that despite being potentially the club's ninth signing, the Lads board still hopes to sign more.

Exciting Sunderland transfer news emerges from Sky Sports reporter

"Sunderland have reached an agreement with Chelsea for striker Marc Guiu," began writing the mentioned journalist through his Twitter (X) account.

"The 19-year-old has agreed to a season-long loan deal, as per our exclusive yesterday. Ex-Barca kid Guiu has been given the green light to travel to Wearside for a medical," added Downie.

"Guiu will become SAFC's 9th signing of a very busy summer...and there's more to follow," he concluded.

Yesterday, Fabrizio Romano also provided information regarding Guiu's arrival at the Stadium of Light, noting it's a loan without a purchase option, where Sunderland will cover the full salary.

What other signings could Sunderland make?

Regarding other potential signings the club might consider, ESPN spoke about Bayer Leverkusen forward Amine Adli (26), for whom they would be competing with other teams like Wolves and West Ham.

Recently, FootItalia linked the Black Cats with Olympiacos defender Lorenzo Pirola (23), who is also of interest to Serie A sides Inter Milan and AS Roma.

Another topic that has emerged in the press recently is the possible departure of Dan Neil (23), captain of the Lads. This rumor arose because, according to BILD, Sunderland plan to give the captaincy to Granit Xhaka (32), recently signed from Leverkusen.

We'll see what other surprises the Sunderland board have prepared.

