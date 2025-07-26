Sunderland Enter £21.8M Transfer Battle With Inter Milan and Roma

Sunderland have opened talks with Olympiacos to sign Lorenzo Pirola, a 23-year-old center-back who is also of interest to Inter Milan and Roma.

FootItalia reports that the Lads board have given the green light to begin negotiations to bring the Italian to the Stadium of Light.

The mentioned outlet states that Pirola has become the English club's number 1 priority regarding defensive targets.

Besides Sunderland, Serie A sides Inter Milan and Roma have also shown interest in signing the young player, as explained by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland enter £21.8m transfer battle for Olympiacos' Lorenzo Pirola

"Sources confirmed that the Mackems are interested in bringing Lorenzo Pirola to the Stadium of Light," Ben Horlock began writing in FootItalia.

"In fact, contact has already been made with Olympiacos as Regis Le Bris aims to secure Pirola's signature (...) The 23-year-old star is his No.1 priority," he added.

Lorenzo Pirola has played 33 matches with Olympiacos since arriving in Greek football in 2024, featuring in League, Cup, and UEFA Europa League games.

Despite having a market value of €6m according to Transfermarkt, FootItalia explains that the Greek champions wouldn't listen to offers below €25m, that is, around £21.8m.

"Sunderland have the cash to splash but our sources have informed us that a deal for €20m up front with performance-related add-ons is more feasible for the Black Cats," added the mentioned outlet.

Another defensive name recently linked to Sunderland is Bologna's Jhon Lucumi (27).

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, the Black Cats are ready to improve their offer for the Colombian, proposing a €22m package including bonuses, thus approaching the €25m demanded by the Serie A club.

Lucumi has also been linked by TBR Football with other Premier League teams, such as Leeds United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Brighton, Brentford, and Crystal Palace.

Read More: