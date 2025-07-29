Sunderland have completed the signing of Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen, and have offered the Swiss the captain's armband - a move that could benefit Everton or West Ham.

The German outlet BILD reported that, in addition to a high salary of £75k weekly, the Lads board offered Xhaka (32) the team captaincy.

This is notable, considering Dan Neil (23) still held that status in the squad. However, the decision makes sense when noting that Neil only has one year left on his contract.

The English midfielder's contractual link with the Black Cats expires in June 2026, and this same summer, it has emerged that the player is of interest to Premier League clubs such as Everton and West Ham.

Therefore, among fans, questions arise about whether Xhaka arrives as Neil's replacement rather than as a complement.

Sunderland transfer decision could be good news for Everton and West Ham

"Xhaka has been given a net annual salary of €4.5 million for his Premier League comeback," wrote Tobias Wedermann in a BILD article.

"The midfielder will lead the Black Cats team both on and off the field and will wear the Sunderland captain's armband in the future," added the journalist.

Josh Edwards wrote for Mackem News that Neil has been linked to Everton before, and that "they will no doubt be aware of the situation unfolding at the Stadium of Light."

He added that West Ham "have been watching Neil in the past," along with other Black Cats players, after their Championship campaign.

Thus, it seems that after Xhaka's signing, another saga could begin for Sunderland this summer, with Dan Neil as the protagonist.

However, we cannot rule out a scenario where Neil extends his contractual ties with the club, and Xhaka assumes a 'vice-captain' role in Regis Le Bris' squad. We'll have to wait.

Read More: