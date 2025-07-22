Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Granit Xhaka, the 32-year-old midfielder from Bayer Leverkusen, wants to sign for Sunderland.

The aforementioned journalist explained that the Black Cats have already submitted their first official offer to the German club to secure the services of the Swiss player.

While noting that no agreement between clubs exists yet, he made clear Xhaka's intention to return to the Premier League and play at the Stadium of Light.

Just a few hours ago, Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus convinced Xhaka and his family to move to England.

Fabrizio Romano confirms big Sunderland transfer news

"Sunderland have presented their first official bid to Bayer for Granit Xhaka," Romano began explaining through his Twitter (X) account.

"No club-to-club agreement yet, but Bayer are aware of Xhaka's desire to join SAFC and negotiations continue to agree soon," added the journalist.

Therefore, according to Romano's own words, "it can be matter of time" before the Black Cats officially confirm Xhaka's return to the Premier League.

While Sacha Tavolieri reported that Bayer and Sunderland are negotiating to close the transfer for around €10m, German newspaper BILD has different information.

The German outlet indicates that Leverkusen are willing to let their midfielder go if the interested club pays about €20m for his signature.

Thus, if negotiations continue progressing positively, as Romano and Tavolieri suggest, it's likely the clubs will reach an agreement for an intermediate figure between €10m and €20m.

Last season Xhaka played 33 Bundesliga matches, starting in all of them and appearing three times in SofaScore's Team of the Week.

The Swiss player recorded two goals and seven assists in the German championship during that campaign.

In the Champions League, Xhaka played 10 matches, starting in nine of them.

We'll see if his Premier League return materializes, and how much Regis Le Bris's squad benefits from having a player with such experience.

