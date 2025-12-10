Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Club Brugge: Stunning Strike Steals the Show
Two goals from Noni Madueke helped Arsenal maintain their perfect record in the Champions League as they sauntered to a 3–0 victory away at Club Brugge on Wednesday night.
An injury-hit and much-changed Arsenal team found themselves leading at the half-time whistle courtesy of an exquisite solo strike from Madueke, who thundered home the opening goal of the game from the edge of the penalty area.
The summer recruit added his second just two minutes after the restart from close range and Gabriel Martinelli soon etched his name on to the scoresheet, too. The Brazilian continued his excellent European form as he curled home a wonderful effort to put the match to bed before the hour mark.
The result ensures Arsenal lead the league phase table at the end of the calendar year and all but confirms their automatic progression to the last 16.
Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Club Brugge (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—8.6: Made a few routine saves during the first half and rose to the occasion when required after the break. Such an assured presence in between the sticks.
RB: Ben White—6.8: As he did against Aston Villa, White offered plenty of thrust down Arsenal’s right as he supported the lively Madueke. Rarely troubled defensively.
CB: Christian Nørgaard—7.6: A surprise starter at centre back amid Arsenal’s injury crisis and coped admirably with Club Brugge’s tricky attackers.
CB: Piero Hincapié—7.9: Came ever so close to a first Arsenal goal as two great chances presented themselves to him during the first half. Struggled with Nicolò Tresoldi initially, but regained his composure as the match wore on.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—7.9: Former Wolverhampton Wanderers loanee Carlos Forbs gave him food for thought during the first half. but rarely bested him after the restart.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—7.4: Not the Norwegian’s most influential outing, yet he still produced some excellent passes and kept things ticking in the engine room. Saw plenty of the ball and seldom misplaced a pass.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—9.1: Technically claimed two assists, although the first was all about Madueke’s finish rather than his simple pass. The second was a lovely cross, however, as the Spaniard showcased his attacking potential alongside his defensive qualities.
CM: Mikel Merino—6.9: Returned to his preferred midfield role and produced a solid if unspectacular performance. Overshadowed by his midfield compatriot.
RW: Noni Madueke—9.0: Started in place of Bukayo Saka and produced a magical strike to hand Arsenal the lead. Managed to grab a second in what was an excellent display as he provided real energy and threat every time he received possession.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—6.3: The Swede would have hoped for a confidence-boosting display, but instead endured a quiet evening in which he offered very little. Withdrawn just after the hour mark.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—8.3: Came to the life after the break and scored an absolute worldie to continue his purple patch of form on the continent. Brave in possession and regularly burst beyond the opposition right back to create openings.
Substitute
Rating (Out of 10)
Gabriel Jesus (62’ for Gyökeres)
7.2
Riccardo Calafiori (62’ for Hincapié)
6.6
Ethan Nwaneri (71’ for Ødegaard)
6.6
Bukayo Saka (71’ for Madueke)
6.0
Marli Salmon (83’ for White)
N/A
Subs not used: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Tommy Setford (GK), Josh Nichols, Louie Copley, Eberechi Eze.
Club Brugge (4-2-3-1)
Starting XI: Dani van den Heuvel; Hugo Siquet, Joel Ordóñez, Brandon Mechele, Joaquin Seys; Aleksandar Stanković, Raphael Onyedika; Carlos Forbs, Hans Vanaken, Christos Tzolis; Nicolò Tresoldi.
Subs used: Kaye Furo, Bjorn Meijer, Hugo Vetlesen, Kyriani Sabbe, Mamadou Diakhon.
Player of the Match: Martín Zubimendi
Club Brugge 0–3 Arsenal: How It Unfolded at the Jan Breydel Stadium
Arsenal were determined to respond to late heartbreak at Villa Park as Mikel Arteta made five changes for the trip to Belgium. The alterations had little impact on the fluency of their performance, with the Gunners dominating proceedings and striking the woodwork midway through the first half when Piero Hincapié redirected Myles Lewis-Skelly’s initial shot on to the post.
Arsenal wouldn’t have to wait long for their opener, though, and it was a moment of pure sorcery from Madueke that offered them their advantage. The England international outmuscled Joaquin Seys, burst towards the penalty area and unleashed a venomous strike from 20 yards that kissed the underside of the crossbar en route to the top corner.
Hincapié was once again amongst the chances several minutes later, the defender’s header cleared off the line, but Club Brugge found their rhythm in the closing stages of the first half. A flurry of chances came and went as Arsenal clung on to their clean sheet, the best of them seeing Aleksandar Stanković curl inches wide of David Raya’s post, before stinging the Spaniard’s palms shortly after.
Any Club Brugge momentum was immediately halted after the restart, however, with Arsenal swiftly doubling their lead. Martín Zubimendi’s far-post cross allowed Madueke the simplest of finishes as the home defence fell asleep, the ex-Chelsea forward heading into an empty net from all of two yards out.
Not to be outdone by his fellow winger’s earlier stunner, Martinelli conjured up a beauty of his own to completely kill the contest. A ricochet favoured the Brazilian as he cut inside towards the edge of the penalty area and he proceeded to bend an inch-perfect effort into the top corner to score in a fifth successive Champions League game.
Gabriel Jesus, who came on for a first appearance in almost a year, nearly opened his account for the season as he clipped the crossbar, while Ethan Nwaneri twice came close to adding a fourth in stoppage time. But Arsenal had already done the hard work as they comfortably clinched three points and yet another clean sheet.
Club Brugge vs. Arsenal Half Time Stats
Statistic
Club Brugge
Arsenal
Possession
43%
57%
Expected Goals (xG)
0.64
0.94
Total Shots
9
10
Shots on Target
4
5
Big Chances
1
2
Pass Accuracy
89%
87%
Fouls Committed
5
2
Corners
0
3
Club Brugge vs. Arsenal Full Time Stats
Statistic
Club Brugge
Arsenal
Possession
49%
51%
Expected Goals (xG)
1.06
2.81
Total Shots
18
20
Shots on Target
7
11
Big Chances
1
4
Pass Accuracy
89%
88%
Fouls Committed
10
9
Corners
1
5