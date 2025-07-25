As of now, Granit Xhaka's signing for Sunderland has not been made official, and it appears the Black Cats' alternative is Napoli's Frank Zambo Anguissa, who is also a target for Chelsea.

While BILD compiled statements from Simon Rolfes, Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director, and Erik ten Hag, the German club’s manager, both hinting that they do not want to let their midfielder go, other reports are more optimistic.

Florian Plettenberg claims that Xhaka (32) has already reached an agreement with Sunderland on a contract until 2028, and it’s now just a matter of both clubs finalizing the transfer fee.

However, if the signing does not materialize, the Black Cats have another alternative, who is also a target for Chelsea. We’re talking specifically about Napoli’s Frank Zambo Anguissa (29).

Sunderland already have a Granit Xhaka alternative, and Chelsea won’t like it

A few days ago, Fabrizio Romano reported Sunderland had contacted the agents of the former Fulham midfielder to discuss a potential move to the Stadium of Light.

Now, with these conflicting reports about Xhaka’s possible signing, Anguissa’s name should be gaining more relevance in the Black Cats’ sporting direction.

In fact, even BILD now sees the Swiss midfielder’s move to Sunderland as complicated, as a recent report stated that the English club does not intend to increase its offer for the 32-year-old player, which stands at around €10m.

Sunderland will not significantly increase its initial offer for Granit Xhaka of around ten million euros.



Bayer, however, is demanding at least €20 million in a transfer fee. An agreement is currently considered highly unlikely. #SAFC



[Bild]https://t.co/d2wMUtGLoz — Andy (@SAFCsource) July 24, 2025

The aforementioned outlet indicates that Bayer are demanding at least €20m, so his arrival at Regis Le Bris’ team "is currently considered highly unlikely."

Either way, nothing is straightforward in the transfer window, and precisely Sunderland’s alternative to Xhaka, Anguissa, is also a target for Chelsea.

A few weeks ago, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Napoli midfielder had an important offer from Chelsea. So, the saga continues.

