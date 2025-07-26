Fabrizio Romano: Sunderland Eyeing Champions League Player Who Once Tormented Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Sunderland have asked for deal conditions to sign Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Dmytro Riznyk.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian shot-stopper is a key player for the team managed by Arda Turan and, in fact, already gave Arsenal trouble in the last edition of the UEFA Champions League.

It was during the league stage, on matchday four, when the Gunners faced Shakhtar. Although the English club won (by the narrowest margin, 1-0), Riznyk was the star of the match, making five routine saves and stopping a penalty.

According to Romano’s information, Sunderland have not submitted any formal offer for the player yet.

"Understand Sunderland have asked for deal conditions for Shakhtar Donetsk GK Dmytro Riznyk," Romano began explaining.

"No proposals or concrete bid so far," added the journalist via his Twitter (X) account.

This interest from the Black Cats would be the club’s response after failing to secure the signing of Djordje Petrovic (25), who ultimately decided to join Bournemouth.

According to recent reports, Sunderland have also shown interest in signing Senne Lammens (23), a goalkeeper for Royal Antwerp.

However, there have been no recent updates on the matter. The Belgian player is also on the radar of Manchester United and Leeds United, according to GVA.

For now, Dmytro Riznyk has an active contract with Shakhtar Donetsk until the summer of 2027, and Transfermarkt values him at €7m (around £6.1m).

The 26-year-old keeper joined the Ukrainian giants in February 2023, when the Miners paid €3m to Vorskla Poltava for his transfer.

Last season, Riznyk played 24 matches in the Ukrainian League, starting in all of them. In the Champions League, he played all eight league-stage matches and even made SofaScore’s Team of the Week twice.

Currently, Riznyk and Shakhtar are competing in the qualifying rounds in an attempt to secure a spot in the 2025-26 UCL.

