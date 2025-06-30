Former Liverpool Star Could 'Bolster' Sunderland's Premier League Return, Says Analyst

Sunderland have recently been linked with a former player and Liverpool legend, and an analyst has already given their verdict on the matter.

There is nothing more romantic in football than the return of a player developed in your academy, and this is a possibility for the Black Cats, or at least that is what part of the press has indicated.

We are talking about the potential return of Jordan Henderson (35), the midfielder who left Sunderland in 2011 to sign for Liverpool, in exchange for €18m.

Henderson left the Reds in 2023 to go to Saudi Arabia, though he lasted very little time there, and six months later signed for Ajax. With a contract that extends until summer 2026, the English midfielder is already the subject of rumors that place him back at the Stadium of Light.

Jordan Henderson could 'bolster' Sunderland's Premier League return, says analyst

Amid these reports, an independent analyst has given their verdict on Jordan's potential return to Sunderland.

In a column for Roker Report, Philip West explained that Henderson could be a very beneficial signing for the Lads, while making clear that his arrival is not yet any sort of done deal.

Given his experience at this level and his credentials as a leader, there's no Premier League ground that would intimidate Henderson and no support hostile enough to throw him off his game. Philip West

West explained that although at first he did not see Henderson's return as something positive, Sunderland's promotion to the Premier League changed his perspective.

Why? Because he considers that there is no type of context in England's first division that could negatively affect the veteran midfielder.

However, there is one area where Henderson could 'struggle': his physical condition. We are talking about a 35-year-old player, and it is evident that he cannot be expected to be the footballer who makes the most effort on the pitch.

We all know the level of intensity the Lads will be required to hit next season and if Henderson's unable to do that on a fitness basis, his influence on a matchday may be limited. Philip West

Taking all this into consideration, the ideal scenario for Jordan's return to Sunderland would be one where his salary is not at all excessive, and one where the former Liverpool player assumes a role, perhaps as a starter, but not necessarily being forced to play 90 minutes.

The Lads' board would have to, in this case, properly assemble their squad to have a good number of options in midfield, to thus take advantage of Henderson's experience, but also not overload him unnecessarily. We will see what happens.

