HERE WE GO: Sunderland Complete Signing of Atletico Madrid Defender

Sunderland are continuing to strengthen their squad for the upcoming Premier League season, and have now completed the signing of a defender from Atletico Madrid.

No serious project can afford to neglect its defense. This is how Sunderland's board have interpreted the situation, and they've rolled up their sleeves.

Recently, the Black Cats have been linked with players like Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (27), Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28), and Atletico Madrid's Reinildo (31).

There's news about the latter, and it's very significant news.

Sunderland complete signing of Atletico Madrid's Reinildo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have finalized the signing of Reinildo, strengthening their defense for the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

The journalist reports that the Mozambican full-back is arriving at the Stadium of Light on a two-year contract, though doesn't specify the salary he'll receive in England.

Reinildo to Sunderland, here we go! Two year deal done for the left back set to join from Atletico Madrid.

After young investment on Diarra, SAFC want to get right balance in terms of experience. Ambitious project with one more important addition. Fabrizio Romano

Romano points out that Sunderland are looking to achieve the right balance in terms of experience. We have to remember that just hours ago, the Lads secured the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Habib Diarra from Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg.

This makes it clear that the English club's board aren't just thinking about signing young prospects, but also more experienced players who can guide the younger ones.

Recent reports indicate the left-back was also wanted by other Premier League clubs, like Crystal Palace or fellow newly-promoted side Leeds United.

However, once again, as happened with Diarra (who was wanted by Leeds and West Ham), Sunderland's project ultimately convinced the player.

During the 2024-25 season, Reinildo made 30 appearances for Atletico Madrid across all competitions, including LaLiga, Copa del Rey, Champions League, and Club World Cup.

