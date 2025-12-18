Liverpool, Real Madrid, Man City Officially Learn Marc Guehi Transfer Chances
Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner cleared up the January transfer speculation surrounding his captain Marc Guéhi by ruling out a winter move. Unfortunately for the Eagles, that only delays the issue by six months.
Guéhi stayed at Selhurst Park over the summer despite rampant interest from Liverpool. A deal thought to be in the region of £35 million ($46.7 million) was so close to completion that reports were circulated claiming that the defender had completed the first part of his medical.
The deal ultimately collapsed, but Guéhi’s desire to move on seems to persist. Glasner confirmed earlier this year that his most reliable player had rejected a contract extension and was set to become a free agent next summer when his current deal expires.
Of course, the possibility of a January transfer still persisted. Reports suggested that Liverpool would have been the only realistic winter bidder while the glut of rival suitors, including the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, opted to wait until he became unattached in July. Now Liverpool will also have to bide their time.
“I think Marc will stay until the end of the season,” Glasner told assembled media while previewing Crystal Palace’s Conference League clash with KuPS.
Whether this declaration dampens speculation of a winter switch remains to be seen, but it only shifts the buck down to this summer’s window.
Who Could Marc Guehi Join on a Free Transfer?
It would be easier to list the clubs not interested in a 25-year-old, fully-fledged England international comfortable operating in a range of systems and styles.
It appears as though the finances which are expected to be involved swiftly rules out some suitors—what’s more, those beyond the absolute elite would also struggle to match Guéhi’s ambitions which, in the words of Glasner, are to “make something different.”
Liverpool, who have their own defensive contract holdout in the form of Ibrahima Konaté, will continue to be linked to the one that got away until the day he finally signs a contract. However, the Premier League champions and Manchester City have an inherent disadvantage compared to their European rivals given the rules of engagement when it comes to free transfers.
While continental clubs can official negotiate with Guéhi from Jan. 1, potentially getting the cerebral centre back to sign a pre-contract agreement six months before his Palace deal expires, Premier League teams must wait until the final four weeks of those terms, i.e. June 2026.