Sunderland recently reinforced their defence with the 28-year-old centre-back, Omar Alderete, who arrived from Getafe.

However, the Paraguayan is not the only defensive target that the Black Cats had.

In fact, recent reports continue to link Sunderland with Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, who has already expressed his desire to come to the Premier League.

Furthermore, the club managed by Regis Le Bris was also recently linked with Juventus defender Lloyd Kelly. In this regard, there is a novelty.

Former Newcastle defender set to snub Sunderland and Crystal Palace

According to Nicolo Schira (h/t Sunderland Echo), despite the interest from clubs like Sunderland and Crystal Palace, the former Newcastle player wants to stay at Juventus.

Crystal Palace and Sunderland are Premier League clubs which have shown interest in Lloyd Kelly, who wants to stay at Juventus. Nicolo Schira

Kelly, 26, arrived at Juventus initially on a six-month loan, and subsequently the Italian club paid around £14.9 million to Newcastle United for the player's transfer.

After participating in 12 matches last season in Serie A, starting in 11 of them, the English defender has decided to try his luck again with the Juventus shirt.

Therefore, Sunderland and Crystal Palace will have to look elsewhere for their desired defender.

In the case of the Black Cats, it seems their preferred solution is Lucumi, although the latest reports suggest it is going to be difficult for Bologna to let him go.

As for Palace, we will see if, in the coming days, new reports emerge regarding a potential new defensive target.

