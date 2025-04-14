Liverpool Join The Race For Sunderland Star Chris Rigg Amid Interest From Manchester United & Everton
Everton are set to battle it out with fierce rivals Liverpool for the signature of talented Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, according to The i Paper.
The 17 year-old has caught the eye of scouts this season with his performances for the Black Cats, and is regarded as one of the brightest young talents in England.
The i Paper reports that, along with Liverpool, Premier League giants Manchester United and Tottenham have had scouts watching the midfielder.
Sunderland's bitter rivals Newcastle United are also said to have a long-term interest in the youngster. Everton face the task of rebuilding their squad for next season, with multiple first-team players' contracts expiring.
The Toffees are looking to add some much-needed youth into one of the oldest squads in the Premier League, and 17-year-old Rigg would give them just that.
Rigg isn't the only Sunderland player Everton hold an interest in, with the Merseyside club also reportedly eyeing captain Dan Neil. Any move for Rigg is reliant on Sunderland failing to achieve promotion, as the midfielder will surely stay with the Black Cats if they are promoted.
If Sunderland fail to win promotion, Rigg is likely to want to challenge himself in the Premier League, and the club may have no choice but to sell the youngster. The Black Cats recently sold young winger Tommy Watson to Brighton, in a deal worth around £10 Million.
Rigg is under contract until the summer of 2027 and Sunderland would likely demand a fee north of £30 Million for their midfield star. The i Paper reports that Sunderland are yet to receive any formal offers for Rigg but that offers are almost 'inevitable' once the transfer window opens.