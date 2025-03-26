Manchester United Interest In Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham 'Influenced' By His Brother Jude Bellingham
Jobe Bellingham has impressed this season, playing in a deeper role, scoring 4 goals and registering 3 assists in 34 appearances, proving to be a vital player for Régis Le Bris' side. Earning himself a call-up to Lee Carsley's U21 squad, he provided an assist in England’s impressive 4-2 victory over Portugal, delivering a strong performance and catching the attention of scouts and fans alike.
The 19-year-old has caught the eye of several top Premier League clubs in recent weeks, including Man United, Chelsea, and Tottenham. The Red Devils' interest has heightened in recent days but Brown's harsh observation suggests it is driven by nepotism.
And now, according to former Man United chief scout Mark Brown, the significant interest seems to stem largely from his surname. The former United Scout told Football Insider:
"Well, they would know all there is to know about him – he would’ve had to improve a lot since the last time I saw him, to be at that [Man Utd] level. [It] depends whether he’s available, but I can’t see Sunderland falling over backwards to do everybody a favour, and letting them have him for next to nothing."
"What I know about him [from] when I last saw him, I don’t think he’s of that standard yet, but he’s obviously come on a bit. If his brother wasn’t his brother, I don’t think there would be that interest in him, trust me, but everybody seems to think ‘well there’s one in the family, there might be two’.”
Jobe has not publicly expressed any desire to leave Sunderland and has forged a strong bond with the fans, praising the Mackems' support as "the best in the country." The midfielder remains fully focused on the Black Cats' promotion battle, with the team sitting fourth in the table and on course for the playoffs.