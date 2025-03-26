Manchester United Targeting Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham Amid Interest From Chelsea & Tottenham
According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are heavily interested in bringing Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham to Manchester this summer. Bellingham has enjoyed a very successful campaign with Sunderland, scoring 4 goals and registering 3 assists in 34 appearances and has been a mainstay in Regis Le Bris' side all season.
The report states that the Red Devils have been continuously tracking Bellingham's progress and want to put themselves in a strong position to sign the Englishman, with Ruben Amorim keen on new signings ahead of a summer rebuild at Old Trafford.
However, it seems that the Manchester club aren't the only club interested in the Black Cats' man. TEAMtalk also reports that at least six other clubs are also monitoring Bellingham ahead of the summer window.
Premier League high-flyers Nottingham Forest, along with Brentford and Brighton have also been keeping tabs on the midfielder, with Chelsea and Tottenham having sent scouts to watch the Sunderland star. Spurs also reportedly hold an interest in Bellingham's teammate Chris Rigg, as they look to add more young talent to their squad.
The Black Cats hold a strong negotiating position and will likely demand a sizeable fee for the 19-year-old, with Jobe having signed a deal last summer which expires at the end of the 2027/28 campaign.
Sources claim that Bellingham would be keen on any potential move, given his desire to play football at the highest level. Sunderland are likely to demand a large fee for their star, having already turned down bids from Crystal Palace last summer that didn't meet their price tag.