More and more reports continue to emerge about potential moves in the summer transfer market, and Sunderland remain at the center of many of these updates.

A few hours ago, we told you that the Black Cats, along with Leeds United and Burnley, are reportedly interested in signing former Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga (26), who now plays for Millwall.

Additionally, Sunderland have also been linked to two strikers, specifically Nantes’ French forward Matthis Abline (22) and Dynamo Kyiv’s Vladyslav Vanat (23).

But the English club aren’t just thinking about strengthening their attack and defense. In fact, one area where they lost a key player is midfield, after Jobe Bellingham (19) left the club to join Borussia Dortmund for €33m.

This is why it’s worth revisiting the recent report suggesting that the Black Cats have identified Bellingham’s replacement.

Sunderland reportedly interested in Manchester City talent Charlie Gray

According to The Sun, Sunderland have identified Charlie Gray, Manchester City’s 19-year-old midfielder, as a potential replacement for Jobe Bellingham.

The young player, who has been described as a "calm, ball-playing defensive midfielder," has one year remaining on his contract with the Citizens. Therefore, if he refuses to extend his deal, this would be the ideal time to sell him.

However, City manager Pep Guardiola could make this deal difficult for Sunderland, as he reportedly wants Gray to stay in Manchester, as explained by Roker Report.

That said, despite valuing his profile, Pep hasn’t yet given Charlie a chance to prove himself in the Premier League, which could push the young midfielder to seek a move.

Gray could follow in the footsteps of stars such as Romeo Lavia, Jadon Sancho, and Jeremie Frimpong in leaving Manchester for senior football without a Prem appearance to their name. The Sun

In total, Gray has made 29 appearances for Manchester City’s youth teams across Premier League 2, EFL Trophy, and UEFA Youth League, according to specialized portal Transfermarkt.

