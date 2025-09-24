Manchester United Outcast's Deleted Instagram Posts Spark Sunderland Transfer Links

Manchester United star Amad Diallo has deleted his entire Instagram feed. The decision comes after Man United's 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the weekend.

This move from Amad appears strange, given the fact that it follows such a vital win for the Red Devils.

Following the game, Amad posted an Instagram story of him exchanging shirts with former teammate Alejandro Garnacho.

During the game, Garnacho was booed by the home supporters at Old Trafford. This is likely due to the winger's actions in the summer, with him desperately pushing for a move to Chelsea, leaving a sour taste in supporters' mouths.

Alejandro Garnacho on his return to Old Trafford | IMAGO

Due to his post with Garnacho, Amad was inundated with abusive messages on Instagram. This is what led to the Ivorian deleting all of his Instagram posts and even removing his profile picture.

Amad has changed his Instagram profile picture to the default option. pic.twitter.com/PQKORVFSGy — mufcmpb2 (@mufcMPB2_) September 22, 2025

What does this mean for Amad's future?

The 23-year-old has had a difficult start to the 25/26 campaign, struggling to recapture the brilliance he displayed last season.

Amad has just one assist in six games for Man United this season, which highlights the drop-off in his performances.

A major problem this season for Amad has been where manager Ruben Amorim has decided to play him. Amorim has deployed the Ivorian as a right-wing-back and more recently against Chelsea in the left-sided number 10 role that his side use.

Neither of these roles allow Amad to showcase his talents effectively, with the attacker being at his best when cutting inside from the right-hand side.

This misuse of Amad, as well as his aforementioned decision to wipe his Instagram feed, may suggest that the player is currently unhappy at Manchester United.

Sunderland transfer speculation explained

Amad was on loan at Sunderland during the 22/23 season. The winger enjoyed a fruitful spell with the Black Cats, as they finished 6th in the Championship.

The Ivorian scored 14 goals and made 3 assists for Sunderland, leading to him quickly becoming a fan favourite among supporters on Wearside.

Amad Diallo for Sunderland | IMAGO

The 23-year-old's current Man United situation has gained the interest of many Sunderland fans, with many very keen on seeing Amad return to Wearside.

A Sunderland reunion could make a lot of sense for the winger, as he is already beloved by supporters and would be able to play in a more natural right-winger role, which would suit him perfectly.

What remains to be seen is whether the Black Cats would have the finances available for a move, following their reported £150 million summer spending spree.

One thing is for certain, a return for Amad would be a highly emotional one for both him and Black Cats fans alike, and would massively improve Sunderland's chances in Premier League safety.

