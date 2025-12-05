Transfer Rumors: Salah Offered MLS Switch; Real Madrid Chase Next Drogba
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Manchester City want to sign Real Madrid winger Rodrygo in January and are readying a bid of €80 million (£70.1 million, $93.3 million) to get a deal done. (Source: Fichajes)
Meanwhile, there is “zero truth” to suggestions either Arsenal or Chelsea could join the bidding for Rodrygo in January. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)
Mohamed Salah’s recent omission from the Liverpool starting lineup has made a January exit increasingly likely. Clubs from Saudi Arabia and Major League Soccer are expected to make offers for the Egypt international. (Source: Mark Brus)
Turkish giants Galatasaray have emerged as a potential destination for Salah, with sponsors prepared to back a lucrative contract offer for the Egyptian. (Source: Fichajes)
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are both in advanced talks with the representatives of 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, moving ahead of Barcelona in the race for his signature. (Source: Sacha Tavolieri)
Manchester United are readying a bid of £30 million (€34.3 million, $40 million) for Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher. (Source: Fichajes)
Chelsea are confident of striking deals to sign 18-year-old Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi and 16-year-old Metz striker Brian Madjo. (Source: Mark Brus)
Potentially leaving Chelsea could be Dutch defender Jorrel Hato. Barcelona are keen to take advantage of the summer signing’s lack of minutes since his big-money switch from Ajax. (Source: El Nacional)
Newcastle United and Tottenham could both rival Aston Villa for the signature of Brentford striker Igor Thiago next month. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Leeds United and West Ham United are among the Premier League sides to have been offered the chance to sign AC Milan striker Santiago Giménez in the winter window. (Source: TEAMtalk)
La Liga
Despite interest in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit, Real Madrid are pursuing Olympiacos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis. A bid of €35 million (£30.7 million, $40.8 million) has been submitted for the 18-year-old. (Source: Defensa Central)
Just six months after leaving Barcelona, center back Iñigo Martínez has made it clear he wants to end his time with Al Nassr. A six-month loan back to Camp Nou is his preferred move. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona have alerted both Bayern Munich and Man Utd to the availability of center back Ronald Araujo in a deal worth up to €50 million (£43.8 million, $58.3 million), but neither side has shown any interest. (Source: El Nacional)
Two formal approaches have been made by Barcelona to the representatives of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi. While the England international continues to dream of a move to Liverpool, he has been impressed by Barcelona’s persistence and is considering a Camp Nou switch when his contract expires next summer. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Real Madrid are eyeing Metz’s 16-year-old striker Brian Madjo, who has already broken into the Ligue 1 side’s first team and has been touted as the next Didier Drogba. (Source: Defensa Central)
Ibrahima Konaté’s poor form with Liverpool was behind Real Madrid’s decision to end their interest in the Frenchman. (Source: Football Insider)