Liverpool vs. Brighton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool can build on their crucial midweek victory over Inter when they host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League this Saturday.
The ongoing Mohamed Salah saga has stolen headlines since his post-match outburst after Leeds United last weekend, but the Reds have been much improved without the Egyptian. They are unbeaten in the four games he hasn’t started, including wins over West Ham United and Inter.
A disciplined display at San Siro helped Arne Slot clinch a much-needed win while Salah was sat on his sofa. A controversial late penalty converted by Dominik Szoboszlai and a hard-earned clean sheet was exactly what Liverpool required to rebuild confidence after late heartbreak at Leeds last Saturday.
However, their recent home form has been incredibly disappointing. Following a 1–0 win over Real Madrid, the Reds have now gone three games without victory at Anfield and have suffered humiliating three-goal defeats to both Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven. Brighton will be licking their lips.
The Seagulls certainly have the speed and attacking invention to wreak havoc on an underperforming rearguard. They have scored in each of their past six meetings with the Reds and haven’t blanked at Anfield since August 2018. They will fancy their chances of causing mayhem on Merseyside this weekend.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Anfield showdown.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Brighton Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Darren England
Liverpool vs. Brighton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Liverpool: 3 wins
- Brighton: 1 win
- Draws: 1
Current Form (All Competitions)
Liverpool
Brighton
Inter 0–1 Liverpool - 09/12/25
Brighton 1–1 West Ham - 07/12/25
Leeds 3–3 Liverpool - 06/12/25
Brighton 3–4 Aston Villa - 03/12/25
Liverpool 1–1 Sunderland - 03/12/25
Nottingham Forest 0–2 Brighton - 30/11/25
West Ham 0–2 Liverpool - 30/11/25
Brighton 2–1 Brentford - 22/11/25
Liverpool 1–4 PSV Eindhoven - 26/11/25
Crystal Palace 0–0 Brighton - 09/11/25
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Brighton on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised—radio coverage available on BBC Radio Merseyside, BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
United States
NBCSN, Peacock
Canada
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network 3, DAZN
Mexico
Not televised
Liverpool Team News
Salah was omitted from the squad midweek after his extraordinary rant and Slot has revealed that crunch talks took place on Friday to decide whether or not the 33-year-old will feature against Brighton. The Egyptian will then travel to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt ahead of an uncertain January transfer window.
Liverpool do have enforced absentees elsewhere with Conor Bradley suspended following five Premier League yellow cards and the likes of Giovanni Leoni, Stefan Bajcetic, Jayden Danns and Jeremie Frimpong all long-term injuries.
Slot has also confirmed that Cody Gakpo and Wataru Endo will be missing for “weeks” with a muscle and ankle injuries respectively, while Alexander Isak’s starting position is in doubt after picking up a slight knock against Inter.
In better news, Federico Chiesa is available once again after recovering from illness, but he won’t start if Slot persists with the narrow 4-4-2 diamond he used against Inter.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Brighton
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-1-2-1-2): Alisson; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Jones; Wirtz; Isak, Ekitiké,
Brighton Team News
Fabian Hürzeler has confirmed the return of four players from fitness issues, including ex-Liverpool midfielder James Milner. The Englishman made 332 appearances for the Reds and is likely to be an option from the bench.
Kaoru Mitoma is another notable returnee and could immediately come back into the starting XI, while Yasin Ayari and Tommy Watson are also available after recent setbacks.
The bad news is that young striker Stefanos Tzimas has been ruled out for the season with an ACL injury and he joins Adam Webster and Solly March in the treatment room.
Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Brighton predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Gómez; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.
Liverpool vs. Brighton Score Prediction
Liverpool have shown glimpses of their former selves in recent weeks but their performances are still far below the standards set last season en route to the Premier League title. Their defence has the capacity to implode at any moment, while they have been far from scintillating in the final third.
Brighton don’t have a particularly inspiring away record this season but they have the counter attacking potential to cause real issues for Liverpool. The likes of Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh will wreak havoc with their speed.
Liverpool will be desperate to end their recent Anfield hoodoo, but might have to accept a third straight draw in the league.
Prediction: Liverpool 2–2 Brighton