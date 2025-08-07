Official: Sunderland Beats Leeds United Again in Transfer Race, Secures 'Exquisite' Talent

Sunderland have had a quite busy summer, with the club having already closed nine signings during the current transfer window.

Recently, it was leaked that internally there was a feeling of frustration over the lack of necessary signings.

Well, the club has gotten to work in that regard, and it seems they are getting closer to wrapping up their transfer business.

In the last few hours, the signing of a player who was also on Leeds United's radar has been made official, and once again the Black Cats came out 'victorious' in this transfer race.

Sunderland beats Leeds United again in transfer race, secures 'exquisite' talent

Sunderland officially announced the loan signing of Marc Guiu, a 19-year-old striker who still belongs to Chelsea.

"Joining from Chelsea, the striker arrives on Wearside after being part of the Blues squad that won the FIFA Club World Cup last month," stated the Stadium of Light club on their official website.

This way, Regis Le Bris finally adds that striker he spent so long searching for in the current transfer window.

As in every case, it wasn't easy, as the player was of interest to other clubs. In this instance, Leeds were also in the race for the Catalan's signature.

In fact, according to TBR Football, both Leeds United and Burnley were interested in signing Guiu, with RB Leipzig also among his possible destinations. In the end, the 19-year-old chose to join Le Bris's squad.

Regarding his signing, Kristjaan Speakman, the club's sporting director, said: "In a loan acquisition, we not only have to convince the player but also the parent Club, and we thank Chelsea for placing their trust in us."

He added that the player himself "wanted to come to Sunderland and be a part of our Club," making it clear that the project presented to him was key in his decision.

