Official: Sunderland Snatch 145-Goal Star from Serie A and Bundesliga Clubs

Sunderland have finalised a historic transfer window, closing nothing more and nothing less than 15 signings.

The Black Cats took seriously the task of reinforcing their squad to compete in the Premier League 2025/26, and after two victories and one defeat in the league, they have finished their reinforcement work.

In the last few hours they confirmed the signing of a forward, who at just 23 years of age already registers a crazy number of goals.

Sunderland snatch Brian Brobbey from Serie A and Bundesliga clubs

Sunderland officially announced the signing of Brian Brobbey, a forward who arrives from Eredivisie side Ajax.

Brobbey, 23, has signed a five-year contract with the Black Cats, joining the ambitious project led by manager Regis Le Bris.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The Dutch forward, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Roma Press), was also of interest to Serie A club Roma, and to Bundesliga club Stuttgart, but in the end he chose to come to the Premier League.

Roma’s latest idea to reinforce Gian Piero Gasperini’s attack is Brian Brobbey of Ajax (...) Sunderland and Stuttgart are also interested in the Dutchman. Roma Press

After signing his contract with the Cats, Brobbey expressed happiness for this new stage in his career, revealing that he spoke with Nordi Mukiele, whom he knew from his time at RB Leipzig, and who ended up convincing him.

I spoke with Nordi Mukiele, who I know from my time at RB Leipzig, and he told me about the Club, the fans, and how it feels like a family. Brian Brobbey

For his part, Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman, revealed that Sunderland had been monitoring Brobbey all summer, and did not hide his satisfaction at having finally secured his signing.

Brian is a player that we have been tracking throughout the summer, and he’s a really interesting player for us to acquire, as he’s a different profile to the other forwards we have in the squad. The timing of this opportunity was perfect. Kristjaan Speakman

Throughout his career, and considering all the competitions and levels he has played in, Brobbey has scored 145 goals and registered 45 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

