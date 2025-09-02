Official: Sunderland Beat Nottingham Forest to Defensive Signing

Sunderland have finalised a historic transfer window, closing nothing more and nothing less than 15 signings.

The Black Cats took seriously the task of reinforcing their squad to compete in the Premier League 2025/26, and after two victories and one defeat in the league, they have finished their reinforcement work.

In the last few hours, the signing of a defender was confirmed, who arrives on loan, and whom they "beat" a direct rival to.

Sunderland beat Nottingham Forest in race for Lutsharel Geertruida

Sunderland officially announced the signing of Lutsharel Geertruida on loan, from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Geertruida, 25, has a current contract with the German club until June 2029, but he will defend the colours of the Black Cats during the 2025-26 campaign.

In this way, Sunderland beat Nottingham Forest in the race for the signature of the Dutch player, since according to information from Sky Sports, the latter club approached Leipzig to ask about the situation of the defender.

Nottingham Forest have approached RB Leipzig over right-back Lutsharel Geertruida. He is one of four full-back options the club are working on with five days of the window remaining. Serie A side Atalanta are also interested, however, and have approached RB about a deal as well. Sky Sports

Geertruida expressed his gratitude after signing his contract with the Cats, expressing his excitement to play in the Premier League, but also to be at a newly promoted club that will have to fight to stay in the top flight.

I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, and I’m so excited now that my opportunity is here. We are new to the league, so we need to fight, and I want to be a part of that. Lutsharel Geertruida

For his part, the Sporting Director, Kristjaan Speakman, explained that the player was very motivated by the club's proposal from the beginning, and expressed happiness at being able to count on a footballer of the Dutchman's level.

He was extremely motivated by our proposal from the very beginning, and the opportunity to bring such a high-calibre player to the Club on loan was a perfect fit for us. Kristjaan Speakman

We will see what performance Geertruida shows this season, but the expectations are high.

