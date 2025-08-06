Pep Guardiola-Admired Sunderland Talent Turned Down Transfer Approaches From Spain

Sunderland are having a very busy summer, and they have already announced eight signings during the current transfer window.

However, manager Regis Le Bris has already acknowledged the need to loan out and sell some players to maintain a reasonable balance in the squad.

One of Sunderland fans' favorite players is attracting interest from clubs in Spain, but for now, there is no indication he will leave the club.

Sunderland's Patrick Roberts turned down transfer approaches from LaLiga

Sunderland fan-favorite Patrick Roberts has turned down transfer approaches from Spanish clubs, though his future at the club remains uncertain.

The Sunderland Echo has revealed that Roberts is of interest to several LaLiga clubs, but the 28-year-old winger is not currently considering leaving the Stadium of Light.

However, the same outlet notes that both Chemsdine Talbi (20) and Simon Adingra (23), recent signings for the club, can play as right-wingers - the same position as Roberts - meaning competition for that spot is fierce.

According to the Sunderland Echo, representatives from at least two Spanish clubs met with Patrick's camp, but for now, the Englishman has rejected the possibility of playing in LaLiga, as the player is "prepared to fight for his place under Regis Le Bris."

When Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised Patrick Roberts

A few years ago, Pep Guardiola expressed his admiration for Patrick Roberts when the Englishman was one of Manchester City's youth players.

It was specifically during Roberts' first spell at Premiership side Celtic in 2016 that the Spanish manager highlighted the quality of what is now Sunderland's winger.

"He has potential. I am so happy with his performance," said Guardiola after being asked if he counted on the then-youngster for his City squad.

"We know his quality, but the decision is not about one game. It is for one season," added the still-Citizens boss in comments reported by the BBC.

We'll see what happens with Roberts as August progresses.

