Regis Le Bris confirmed there will be more departures from Sunderland's squad this summer, and stated that rumors about RB Leipzig's Lois Openda are false.

Following the match against Real Betis (0-1), the French manager spoke to the press and made some significant statements about the transfer window.

The Sunderland Echo reports that Le Bris made it clear they will look to loan out several players, though from the statements collected by this same outlet, it's not entirely clear.

What is certain is that several players will leave the team, either on loan or in permanent transfers.

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris confirms big transfer decision and addresses Lois Openda rumours

Regarding the club's new signings and how they will affect other squad players, Le Bris said: "The others, we are improving the squad, so for the others this will have consequences for them."

"It's fair to say that we'll find new solutions for them for the season ahead," added the French coach.

Furthermore, Le Bris was quite firm in addressing recent rumors that Sunderland are interested in signing RB Leipzig's Lois Openda (25).

This comes after Sky Sport Germany reported that Sunderland and Aston Villa have shown interest in signing the Belgian striker, with the Black Cats supposedly making him their next target after the arrival of Granit Xhaka (32).

On this matter, Le Bris stated: "I think that this is fake news, it's possible for this with social media."

"Nothing at the minute," added the Lads' boss.

Additionally, it appears there won't just be multiple departures at Sunderland, as Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie revealed that while Chelsea striker Marc Guiu (19) is set to become the club's ninth signing, the board doesn't plan to stop there, and more signings will likely be completed in the coming days.

Read More: