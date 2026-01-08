Former Sunderland winger Kieron Brady sent a rather hopeful message to the Black Cats' fans regarding recent reports linking the club with Barcelona's Fermin Lopez for around 70 million pounds.

Spanish outlet Fichajes suggested Sunderland’s interest in the attacking midfielder, a fee that would smash the club’s current record of about £30 million.

Pundit Sends Encouraging Message to Sunderland Fans Over Links to £70M Barcelona Star

Brady said, "If someone is playing even semi-regularly for Barcelona, then are they willing to leave that and come to the Premier League and Sunderland? If he signs for £70 million, then it would be justified in thinking he will want a wage that eclipses that of any other Sunderland player at present."

"There should be a lot of encouragement for Sunderland fans that it is the way the club is progressing,” Brady added, via the Sunderland Echo. "If they are thinking of players of that calibre and standing, then you would like to think it is reflected in the other avenues they are pursuing in terms of signings. Whether it comes into fruition, who knows? But it is a big name for this moment," he concluded.

Head coach Regis Le Bris, meanwhile, has tempered expectations for a busy January. “There is nothing at the moment,” he said this week, stressing the club will only move if the right opportunity appears. “We will not have a massive window; that is really clear, but if it is possible to do something, we will.”

