Lamine Yamal Topples Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in Record Shattering Performance

Feb. 28, 2026 will forever be remembered as the day Lamine Yamal scored his first career hat-trick, setting the record for the youngest player to achieve that milestone in La Liga since the turn of the century.

Yamal almost single-handedly engineered Barcelona’s 4–1 win vs. Villarreal on Saturday. A composed finish was followed by a stunning hit into the top corner and the teenager then tucked in his third with a precise hit just inside the far post.

At 18 years and 230 days, Yamal overtook fellow La Masia graduate Giovanni Dos Santos as the youngest player to score a hat-trick in the 21st century, a record that had stood since 2008.

Furthermore, he became the first player aged 18 or younger to score a hat-trick in La Liga in 59 years. José Iraragorri and Pablo Pambo are the only two players younger than Yamal to score a hat-trick since the inception of Spain’s top flight in 1929, and both of those instances came during the 1930s.

Furthermore, Yamal’s maiden hat-trick also saw him reach a monumental achievement, surpassing the 100-goal contribution mark across his career for club and country.

Lamine Yamal Reaches Goal Contribution Century Mark

At the age of just 18, Lamine Yamal now has 101 career goal involvements. There's no limit to what he can achieve in the game. pic.twitter.com/kW22d9xrzK — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 28, 2026

Yamal’s three strikes against Villarreal saw him reach 101 goals contributions throughout his career at just 18 years young. The teenager now has 49 goals to go along his 52 career assists, simply unprecedented numbers for a player his age.

To put this in perspective, Yamal reached the century goal contribution mark almost three years earlier than Lionel Messi and over three years earlier than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Age at 100th Goal Contribution

Player Age Lamine Yamal 18 years, seven months and 16 days Lionel Messi 21 years, five months and three days Cristiano Ronaldo 21 years, 10 months and 21 days

Yamal also scored his first career hat-trick more than two year earlier than Messi’s, further highlighting the unprecedented pace and career trajectory of the Rocafonda, Catalonia native.

If that wasn’t enough, Barcelona’s No. 10 also became the first player this century to score 25 career goals in Europe’s top five leagues before turning 19.

Simply put, Yamal’s numbers match the eye-test, further proving we’re witnessing a generational talent with all-time great potential.

Lamine Yamal’s Instant Reaction After First Career Hat-Trick

Yamal has taken his game to new heights since the turn of the year. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Following his record-breaking performance, Yamal spoke to the media and made sure to mainly highlight the three valuable points Barcelona collected to continue in the summit of La Liga. When asked specifically about his surge in goalscoring, the teenager made a valid point.

“Yeah I think so [it’s part of my evolution as a player],” Yamal said. “In the end what happens is that people want me to score 100 goals at 16 years old. I’d like that too, but it’s very difficult,” he said laughing. “So, little by little, I’m very happy, whether it’s one goal, two goals, being able to help the team makes me really happy.

Yamal then opened up regarding his slow start of the term, with an honest and very telling answer regarding a difficult period.

“It was a mix of everything,” Yamal confessed. “I wasn‘t doing well personally, plus the pubalgia [groin injury]. I wasn’t feeling happy playing and I think it was noticeable. Since a few weeks ago I feel much better, I feel that motivation to smile when I play that I wasn’t feeling before and now I’m happy, I’m happy playing.”

Up next for Yamal and Barcelona comes the seemingly impossible task of overturning a 4–0 disadvantage against Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The teenager, though, is optimistic and encouraged Barcelona supporters to believe.

“The comeback against Atlético Madrid is possible,” Yamal declared. “We’re a team that last season made more difficult comebacks and we’ll give it our all. We’re at home, It will be a great night and I just want to tell our fans to support us, to be with us ... and magic will happen.”

