Barcelona XI vs. Atletico Madrid: Key Absentees Hurt Flick—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

After a humiliating defeat at the Metropolitano, Barcelona will have revenge on the mind when they take on Atlético Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Tuesday night.

The Catalans were stunned in the first leg by Diego Simeone’s men, who put four first-half goals past Joan García to take a commanding lead in the tie two weeks ago. Now, Barcelona’s hopes of defending their Copa del Rey crown all hinge on the team’s ability to overcome a four-goal deficit.

Hansi Flick’s men have turned the Camp Nou into a fortress since returning in November, putting together a perfect stretch of 10 victories in their last 10 home matches. But it might take more than just the iconic ground to ignite what would be an epic comeback against Atlético Madrid.

Barcelona’s Already Vulnerable Defense Misses Key Player

Eric García is unavailable for the second leg. | Judit Cartiel/Getty Images

It’s been a season marred by defensive shortcomings for Barcelona, and the team’s struggles at the back were on full display in the first leg. To make matters worse, Eric García is suspended for the second leg after being sent off in the dying stages at the Metropolitano.

With Andreas Christensen also unavailable due to injury, Hansi Flick must now deploy natural left back Gerard Martín in central defense to plug the gaping hole in his backline. Ronald Araújo is also an option, but the 26-year-old has just made one start since the calendar flipped to 2026.

Barcelona’s deficiencies now extend to the midfield in the wake of Frenkie de Jong’s hamstring injury. Gavi is back in training, but it is likely too soon to throw the midfielder into such a big match after six months out, leaving the door open for Dani Olmo to play alongside Pedri.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, is nursing a fractured eye socket and will not feature on Tuesday night. Instead, Ferran Torres will lead the line.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Eric García, Andreas Christensen.

Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, Eric García, Andreas Christensen. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1)

Gerard Martín takes the place of the suspended Eric García. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—The goalkeeper has redemption on the mind after putting together his worst performance of the season in the first leg.

RB: Jules Koundé—Despite his inconsistent season, Koundé was the only Barcelona defender to show up last time out against Atlético Madrid ... and Ademola Lookman still tallied two goal contributions.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The 19-year-old is set to make his 115th appearance in a Blaugrana shirt, an occasion he will hope to commemorate with a rare mistake-free outing.

CB: Gerard Martín—With García suspended, Martín slots in alongside Cubarsí to help the youngster deal with the one-two punch of Julián Alvarez and Alexander Sørloth.

LB: Alejandro Balde—Like his fellow fullback, it’s been a season to forget for Balde, who was relentlessly targeted in the first leg. Barcelona cannot afford the Spaniard to have another nightmare.

DM: Dani Olmo—It’s not his favorite position, but Olmo has to drop deep to replace the injured De Jong. Marc Casadó is also an option, but the Spaniard has fallen down Flick’s pecking order as of late.

DM: Pedri—The midfield maestro is in line to make his first start since Jan. 21, and he will need to be at his best to compensate for his injured partner in the team’s double pivot.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Fresh off scoring the first hat trick of his career, Yamal will not be short of confidence on Tuesday night. The hosts will need another legendary performance from the teenager to complete a comeback.

AM: Fermín López—With three goal contributions in his last two appearances, Fermín is back firing on all cylinders, a scary sight for Simeone.

LW: Raphinha—Barcelona are a different team with Raphinha in the XI. After missing out on the first leg, the Brazilian is back on the left wing, where he hopes to wreak havoc at Camp Nou.

ST: Ferran Torres—With only one goal in his last nine appearances, Torres would likely not be Flick’s first choice to lead the line in such an important fixture, but Lewandowski’s injury leaves the German boss with little options.

