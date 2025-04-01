Reliable Journalist Confirms Tottenham & West Ham Interest In Sunderland's Chris Rigg
With the Championship Playoffs around the corner, Sunderland are facing majors worries. This time, is the interest from the Premier League sides in their most prized posessions.
Even though is no secret that the Black Cats would love to cash in on some of their talent ahead of a potential promotion, it is also evident that they can not afford to get rid of their most talented assets.
Chris Rigg at 17 years of age has made 37 appearances for Sunderland in all competitions and 35 in the EFL Championship alone. He has also played a key role in England's U-19 team and has been named in GOAL's Top 50 best teenage wonderkids. Illustrating why at 17 years old Chris Rigg has become one of the most talked about and sought-after English prospects.
Tottenham's interest in 17-year-old wonderkid Chris Rigg has been confirmed by journalist Jacob Steinberg. As well as Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham West Ham United have also shown keen interest in signing the youngster.
Tottenham have offered £37.5 Million for youngster Chris Rigg according to Raúl Cabrera Jiménez, this figure being nearly three times his market value however close to what Sunderland value him at.
Sunderland manager Régis Le Bris when asked if he had heard from Manchester United, West Ham or Tottenham in question to signing Chris Rigg, responded with "not at all' however did emphasize it being a "Positive for the club and a positive for Chris himself". He then went on to say both Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg are "mature and their main focus is on Sunderland".