Report Confirms Liverpool Could Sell £30m Player as Sunderland and Newcastle Circle

There are those who believe matches are won from midfield, and others who consider having a solid defense most important. It seems Sunderland are prioritizing this last.

Or at least that is what we can conclude at this moment, considering the transfer rumors around the Black Cats.

Since they achieved promotion to the Premier League, Sunderland have been linked to multiple high-quality defenders, such as Olympique Lyonnais' Duje Caleta-Car (28), Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (27), or Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28). In fact, about this last one, news has emerged.

The Guardian confirms Liverpool could sell Joe Gomez amid Sunderland and Newcastle links

The Guardian has confirmed that Liverpool would be willing to sell Gomez, with Sunderland and Newcastle as interested clubs.

The cited outlet also confirmed interest from Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham United, Leeds United, and Burnley, mentioning that all of them have asked about the player.

Some days ago, we told you that the portal Empire of the Kop reported interest from all the previously mentioned clubs in the Liverpool defender.

However, there is a discrepancy between what was reported by Empire of the Kop and The Guardian's confirmation, since this last cited outlet points out that Gomez's value would be £30m, while the Liverpool-specialized portal initially reported that the Reds hoped to get €30m, that is to say, around £25m.

Also, some hours ago, the portal Anfield Index confirmed that Liverpool are expected to make a 'backline refresh' this summer, which could push Joe Gomez and others to look for another team.

Therefore, there is a real possibility that the experienced defender could change teams during this transfer window, although it still isn't clear to which club he would give priority if that were the case, considering there are several Premier League sides that have shown interest.

