Liverpool 'Backline Refresh' Might Benefit Sunderland, Newcastle Amid Links With €30M Defender

Sunderland have as a priority to strengthen their defense, with the objective of being competitive in their return to the Premier League in the 2025-26 season.

That is why the Black Cats have been linked to different players. Such is the case of Cameron Carter-Vickers, a 27-year-old center back from Celtic, who also interests Leeds United.

Sunderland have also reportedly shown interest in Duje Caleta-Car (28), a defender from Olympique Lyonnais who has been placed on the French club's transfer list, according to reports.

However, one of the most interesting players linked to the Lads is Joe Gomez, a 28-year-old center back from Liverpool. And in recent hours, an important clue has emerged about the Englishman's future.

Liverpool 'backline refresh' could push Joe Gomez to Sunderland or Newcastle

From the portal Anfield Index, they have explained the changes expected at Liverpool regarding their defenders, and several departures are anticipated.

According to the cited media, Liverpool are preparing a 'backline refresh', which could push Gomez to Sunderland or even Newcastle, as both teams are said to have been offered the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old center back.

It's clear Liverpool are preparing for a backline refresh. (Arne) Slot will want to build around younger, more tactically adaptable defenders. Kevin Brown, Anfield Index

In any case, the price could be an inconvenience for interested clubs. According to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are willing to sell Gomez, and would have offered him to different English teams for €30 million.

The clubs mentioned by the cited portal are Sunderland, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Everton, West Ham, Leeds United, and Burnley.

Some Liverpool fans even showed their annoyance on social media with these rumors, arguing that Gomez can still offer good things to the Reds.

We'll have to wait, as the summer is long and definitely Joe is not the only alternative for Sunderland, and most likely not for the rest of the teams either.

