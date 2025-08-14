Report: Juventus Defender Offered to Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Wolves

Sunderland remain alert to opportunities in the current transfer window, and a very interesting one has emerged.

The Black Cats have just announced the contract extension of Trai Hume (22) until 2030, making a strong statement after several clubs showed interest in the young full-back.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that there is a possibility defender Jenson Seelt (22) could leave the club this summer, specifically for the Netherlands.

And as this develops, reports have emerged that a Juventus defender has been offered not only to Sunderland but also to two other Premier League rivals.

Juventus defender offered to Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Wolves

According to information from Ryan Taylor of the Daily Mirror (h/t Sunderland Echo), Juventus defender and former Newcastle United player Lloyd Kelly (26) has been offered to Sunderland, Crystal Palace, and Wolverhampton.

It appears Kelly doesn't feature in the plans of the Vecchia Signora, and the Italian club would demand between £15.5m to £17.2m to let him go.

At present, according to the report, it's unclear whether any of the three mentioned English clubs will attempt to sign Kelly, though he undoubtedly represents an interesting option.

The Englishman permanently transferred from Newcastle to Juventus just last January, for around £15m.

Kelly also has experience in England having played for Bournemouth between 2019 and 2024, before being transferred to Newcastle.

We'll see whether Sunderland, Palace, or Wolves end up securing the services of the English centre-back.

