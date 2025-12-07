‘Not Difficult’—Marc Guehi Sets the Record Straight on Liverpool Transfer Collapse
Marc Guéhi leaned back in his chair and looked to the ceiling. Cornered in a rare interview, he had once again been confronted with last summer’s failed move to Liverpool. Yet, much to the surprise of his questioner, he insisted it “wasn’t difficult” to stay at Crystal Palace.
Liverpool looked for all the world to have sealed a deal for their long-term target on Deadline Day. Emboldened by Guéhi’s rapidly expiring contract, the defending Premier League champions held firm on their £35 million ($46.7 million) valuation of the England international, banking on Palace’s stated position that they were not prepared to lose their captain for free next summer.
Reports have subsequently claimed that Guéhi completed part of his Liverpool medical, such was the advanced nature of negotiations, only for there to be a dramatic U-turn from Palace when it became clear they could not secure an adequate replacement. Manager Oliver Glasner has been repeatedly at pains to deny suggestions that he threatened to quit during those stormy few hours.
During an interview for Sky Sports three months on, Guéhi visibly bristled at the mention of that “difficult summer.”
“I think everyone has this perception and idea that it was difficult,” he said with a wry smile. “It actually wasn’t difficult. It wasn’t difficult at all because when you’re focused on what’s the most important thing it becomes easy.
“I know that God has a plan for me and whatever that plan will be will come into fruition at some point. But the goal and the focus is always been playing football and trying to do that the best I can.”
Guehi Would be ‘Perfect Fit’ for Liverpool
Guéhi’s nonchalance when it comes to his failed Anfield switch may, however marginally, have something to do with the fact that this avenue remains wide open. There will be a jostling queue of suitors for the 25-year-old when he becomes a free agent next summer but Liverpool could yet make a move to sign him as soon as January.
Former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp is adamant this should be his old side’s first port of call in the winter window. “He would be a perfect fit for Liverpool,” the Sky Sports pundit pointed out after watching another calamitous defensive display against Leeds United on Saturday night.
“That’s exactly what they need to play alongside Virgil van Dijk. Then you can mix it up and play a back three if you wanted to do that. They need to get another centre back in.”
Those at Crystal Palace are understandably eager to hang on to the club captain.
Guéhi conducted his Sky interview alongside defensive colleague Maxence Lacroix. The French centre back revealed his reaction to the changing fortunes on Deadline Day last summer. “To be honest, I will say when some people was saying that he will leave I was a little bit sad you know [in] my heart.
“But I knew that God had a a good plan for him. So when I heard he will stay [at Palace] inside I was happy and also I’m happy for him... If you see what we [are] doing right now, I think everyone is happy.” Liverpool may not fit into that particular category.