Sunderland are still working in the transfer window, and have already made 11 signings official.

But the Black Cats don't look like they'll stop there, as they've recently been linked with attackers like Raheem Sterling (30).

Additionally, the Lads' board are also working on retaining some key players, such as midfielder and captain Dan Neil (23).

However, in recent hours the possibility has emerged that a defender could leave the club this very summer.

Sunderland defender could leave club before Premier League opener against West Ham

According to reports from De Gelderlander (h/t Sunderland Echo), Dutch side NEC are interested in signing Sunderland centre-back Jenson Seelt (22).

The aforementioned outlet claims Seelt would be free to leave, given that the Black Cats have just strengthened with Omar Alderete (28), who arrived from Getafe for £10m.

What's given this story more weight are the comments Seelt made to the Sunderland Echo after the pre-season friendly against Hearts.

The young centre-back mentioned a loan move was a possibility, though he stressed he’d be ready regardless if Regis Le Bris needed him for the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet.

They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. Jenson Seelt

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Seelt is loaned to NEC – or even sold permanently – especially considering many of Sunderland’s summer signings have been on long-term contracts, like Alderete’s four-year deal.

These transitions are natural after promotion to the top flight. Players leave, new ones arrive. Seelt knows this.

