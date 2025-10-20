Just after the conclusion of the Premier League's eighth matchday, Sunderland continues to be a protagonist on and off the pitch, with a recent report offering clues about their plans for the January transfer window.

The Black Cats defeated Wolverhampton 2-0 in their last match, with a goal from Nordi Mukiele (16') and an own goal from Ladislav Krejci (90+2').

This victory placed them seventh in the overall table with 14 points after eight games, the same points as Chelsea (fifth place) and Tottenham (sixth).

Regis Le Bris's team will try to continue their winning streak when they visit the Blues at Stamford Bridge next Saturday, October 25th, for the ninth round of the PL.

Meanwhile, a key update has emerged regarding Sunderland's interest in Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi.

Sky Sports Reporter Delivers Verdict on Sunderland's £13M Transfer Pursuit

According to information from Sky Sports' Keith Downie, the Wearside club has lost interest in signing the Colombian centre-back.

🚨 ❌ Sunderland will not be resurrecting their interest in defender Jhon Lucumí in the January transfer window.

🇮🇹 ✍🏼 Reports in Italy have suggested #SAFC will be back in for the Colombia international, but I’m told that Sunderland have ended their interest following the… pic.twitter.com/kWhfzQWGPS — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) October 17, 2025

Lucumi, 27, was one of Sunderland's main transfer targets during the summer transfer window, but the Serie A side was firm in exercising its right not to sell.

Reports from Italy suggested that the Cats would try to sign him again in January, but the cited journalist has cooled those rumors.

"Sunderland will not be resurrecting their interest in defender Jhon Lucumi in the January transfer window," Downie wrote.

He also added that the loss of interest in the Colombian is due to the emergence of Nordi Mukiele and Lutsharel Geertruida.

Although the latter has not had a significant impact, Mukiele, 27, has fit perfectly into Le Bris's scheme and has established himself as an undisputed starter.

"Reports in Italy have suggested SAFC will be back in for the Colombia international, but I’m told that Sunderland have ended their interest following the arrival of Nordi Mukiele and Lutsharel Geertruida."

After the financial effort made by the Wearside club in the summer, it's easy to imagine that January will be a quiet month for signings. But we will have to wait and see.

