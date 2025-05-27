Sunderland Target Ambitious Transfer Move For Manchester United Forward
Sunderland have just been promoted back to the Premier League after an eight year absence, the Black Cats achieved promotion via a dramatic late winner in the playoff final. If they are to stand any chance of surviving the Premier League in it's current climate, they will need to invest heavily.
One of the first names linked with the North East club is Manchester United right winger Amad Diallo. Amad spent a season out on loan at Sunderland two years ago, where he became a fan favourite as he took the Championship by storm helping Sunderland to a sixth place finish.
Now, the player is excelling at his dream club of Manchester United, being a shining light under Ruben Amorim as the Red Devils have had the worst Premier League season in their history. Rumours are circulating suggesting Amorim's side will be having a mass exodus in the upcoming Summer transfer window, which could potentially see players like Amad exit the club.
Reports from 225foot.com suggest that Sunderland are showing interest in bringing the winger in this season to boost their chances of survival. This transfer does appear rather unrealistic due to exceptional performances Diallo has put in throughout the recent campaign.
Amad has also recently signed a contract for the Red Devils extending his stay to 2030, this means the price to get Diallo out of Manchester will be quite significant. Transfermarkt values the player at €40 million which would shatter Sunderland's current transfer record and would put a large hole in their transfer budget.
Despite Amad loving his time at Sunderland, his dream club has always been Manchester United therefore it is unlikely he would jump ship just as he has hit form for Ruben Amorim. He has eight goals and seven assists this season in only 26 appearances for United. If Man UTD are performing a rebuild this window it is likely Amad will be one of the players the new squad is built around.
Sunderland fans, however, definitely can dream. Amad loved his time at the club, and if Manchester United are willing to sell, then who knows what surprises might bring the summer transfer window?
