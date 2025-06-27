FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Round of 16, All Possible Quarterfinal Matchups
The FIFA Club World Cup bracket has taken shape as the group stage wrapped up Wednesday. The round of 16 matchups are confirmed as fans can begin predicting who will lift the trophy.
Nearly every major European side advanced to the bracket except for Atlético Madrid who were stunned by Botafogo. Inter Miami are also the sole Major League Soccer representative after Seattle Sounders and LAFC were bounced from the competition. Still, there's plenty of tantalizing matchups in the round of 16 with some Champions League final rematches on the horizon potentially.
Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the perceived favorites to go deep in the competition given their group stage performances. But, anything can happen in come the knockout rounds.
Here's a look at the FIFA Club World Cup bracket at the round of 16 stage and possible quarterfinal matches.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
FIFA Club World Cup Bracket
Left Side
- Inter vs. Fluminense
- Manchester City vs. Al Hilal
- Palmeiras vs. Botafogo
- Benfica vs. Chelsea
Right Side
- Paris Saint-Germain vs. Inter Miami
- Flamengo vs. Bayern Munich
- Real Madrid vs. Juventus
- Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey
FIFA Club World Cup Schedule
Round of 16
Saturday, June 28
- Palmeiras vs. Botafogo - 12 p.m. ET
- Benfica vs. Chelsea - 4 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 29
- PSG vs. Inter Miami - 12 p.m. ET
- Flamengo vs. Bayern - 4 p.m. ET
Monday, June 30
- Inter vs. Fluminense - 3 p.m. ET
- Manchester City vs. Al Hilal - 9 p.m. ET
Tuesday, July 1
- Real Madrid vs. Juventus - 3 p.m. ET
- Dortmund vs. Monterrey - 9 p.m. ET
Potential Quarterfinal Matchups
Left Side
- Winner of Inter/Fluminense vs. Winner of Manchester City/Al Hilal
- Winner of Palmeiras/Botafogo vs. Winner of Benfica/Chelsea
Right Side
- Winner of PSG/Inter Miami vs. Winner of Flamengo/Bayern Munich
- Winner of Real Madrid/Juventus vs. Winner of Borussia Dortmund/Monterrey
Quarterfinals Dates
- Friday, July 4 (3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET)
- Saturday, July 5 (3 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET)
Semifinals Dates
- Tuesday, July 8 at 3 p.m. ET
- Wednesday, July 9 at 3 p.m. ET
Final Date
- Sunday, July 13 at 3 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium
