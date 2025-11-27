Sunderland Gets Transfer Update on £26m Target to Partner Granit Xhaka

Sunderland AFC is one of the surprises of the Premier League season. It is currently seventh with 19 points after 12 games, but wants to continue climbing the table.

In its next match, it will host AFC Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, Nov. 29, for the league's 13th round.

During the season, it has defeated teams like Chelsea (2-1), Nottingham Forest (1-0), and West Ham United (3-0) and avoided losses against giants like Arsenal (2-2).

To maintain this pace, manager Regis Le Bris knows he needs a competitive squad for the entire campaign. And although the club already made a major investment in the summer, it is ready to do so again in January.

According to Calciomercato, Sunderland is in active negotiations with Lazio for the transfer of French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Guendouzi, 26, has an asking price of €30 million, according to the outlet (approximately £26.3 million). The Cats plan to pair the Frenchman with Granit Xhaka in midfield, forming a former all-Arsenal partnership.

This season, the former Olympique de Marseille player has played 10 games for Lazio in Serie A and has recorded two goals and one assist.

Sunderland has multiple options in midfield, but it suffered the injury of Habib Diarra (groin), who was expected to be a key piece. The Senegalese player is expected to return in mid-December, though his future role is unknown.

Another option is Dan Neil, but he has played only two Premier League games this season, and it does not seem that Le Bris fully trusts him for the elite level.

