Sunderland have already won two transfer races against Leeds United during this transfer window, and now they would be competing for a forward.

The Black Cats recently announced the signings of Habib Diarra (21), coming from RC Strasbourg, and Noah Sadiki (20), coming from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Both players were also of interest to Leeds United, according to reports. But these would not be the only transfer races in which both clubs will be involved.

In fact, according to recent information, they would now be competing for a forward, although another club is also in the mix.

Sunderland and Leeds United clash again in striker transfer race, Celtic join the chase

According to information from SportsBoom (h/t Sunderland Echo), Sunderland have shown interest in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a 28-year-old English forward.

The same outlet assures that both Leeds United and Burnley have also shown interest in signing the former Everton player.

But that's not all, as another club outside England would also enter the race for this signing. We're specifically talking about Scotland's Celtic.

The mentioned outlet explains that the Premiership club is monitoring the situation of the forward who recently became a free agent.

Sunderland Echo reviews Calvert-Lewin's statistics, highlighting that last season he only appeared 26 times across all competitions, with just 13 in the Premier League.

"He battled back from a series of injury setbacks. Despite limited minutes, the forward remains eager to continue playing in the top flight," explains the mentioned portal.

Throughout his career, Calvert-Lewin has scored 57 goals and provided 18 assists in 239 matches in England's top division.

In total, considering all competitions and categories, the English forward has registered 89 goals and 25 assists, according to Transfermarkt data.

We will see in the coming days if reports emerge with a more accurate update about Dominic's future and his possible destination.

