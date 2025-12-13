Chelsea vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea are seeking to snap their four-game winless streak when they welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League this Saturday.
The Blues had been tipped to contend a wide open title race, but an embarrassing defeat at Leeds United sandwiched in between draws with Arsenal and Bournemouth has dented their aspirations. Their 2–1 loss at Atalanta midweek has only compounded Enzo Maresca’s misery as pressure begins to build.
Conquering Everton on home soil is essential to get things back on track but beating the tricky Toffees will not be straightforward. David Moyes has propelled them up the table in recent weeks after masterminding four Premier League victories from five, including a mightily impressive 10-man win at Old Trafford.
Chelsea will take confidence from their incredible home record against Everton. They last lost to the Toffees in the Premier League all the way back in 1994 and have triumphed in 11 of the previous 15 clashes at Stamford Bridge. A good omen in their time of need.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the clash.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Everton Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 13
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Tom Bramall
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
Chelsea vs. Everton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Chelsea: 2 wins
- Everton: 1 win
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Chelsea 1–0 Everton (April 26, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chelsea
Everton
Atalanta 2–1 Chelsea - 09/12/25
Everton 3–0 Nottingham Forest - 06/12/25
Bournemouth 0–0 Chelsea - 06/12/25
Bournemouth 0–1 Everton - 02/12/25
Leeds 3–1 Chelsea - 03/12/25
Everton 1–4 Newcastle - 29/11/25
Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal - 30/11/25
Man Utd 0–1 Everton - 24/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Barcelona - 25/11/25
Everton 2–0 Fulham- 08/11/25
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Everton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Not televised—radio coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, talkSPORT
United States
USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Not televised
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea recent dip has coincided with Moisés Caicedo’s suspension and the crucial midfielder will be absent for the third and final match of his ban on Saturday. Dário Essugo and Roméo Lavia are also missing in the engine room with injuries.
Liam Delap is once again in the treatment room, joining long-term resident Levi Colwill. Wesley Fofana suffered a freak eye injury midweek that forced an early withdrawal, but Maresca has confirmed that the Frenchman is available against Everton.
Alejandro Garnacho is among those who could re-enter the starting lineup after featuring from the bench in Bergamo, replacing Jamie Gittens. Cole Palmer should also return having been rested against Atalanta, coming in for Caicedo and forcing Enzo Fernández into the double pivot.
Mykhailo Mudryk is still serving a provisional suspension after a failed doping test.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.
Everton Team News
Iliman Ndiaye will play his final match before jetting off to the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal and Everton will miss one of their key attacking threats over the coming weeks. He will want to bow out on a high.
Jarrad Branthwaite and Séamus Coleman will both be missing in defence for the Toffees, as will Merlin Röhl who is absent with a hernia. In better news, however, Idrissa Gueye returns from his three-match suspension, although he will be going to AFCON with Senegal, too.
Thierno Barry scored his first Everton goal in last weekend’s 3–0 win over Nottingham Forest and should be handed another start up top, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who is in excellent form, prepares to face his former employers.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Everton predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Dewsbury-Hall; Ndiaye, Alcaraz, Grealish; Barry.
Chelsea vs. Everton Score Prediction
Chelsea enter Saturday’s fixture in uncertain form and lacking confidence, with their record in the Premier League actually superior away from Stamford Bridge. They have won just three of seven on home soil and could be frustrated by a resilient Everton side.
The Toffees have the attacking firepower to hurt Chelsea on the counter attack, especially out wide with Ndiaye and Jack Grealish, while former Chelsea midfielder Dewsbury-Hall will provide thrust through the middle.
Chelsea are unlikely to succumb to a surprise defeat—although it’s not impossible—but they could extend their winless run to five matches.