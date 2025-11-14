Sunderland and Aston Villa Chase Serie A Midfielder in €32M Premier League Battle

In Sunderland’s promotion to the Premier League, the team have left a positive impression when competing against the best teams not only from England but from the world, and therefore they want to continue with strong investments for the future.

Black Cats know that their squad has a projection for the future to compete in European competitions, but for them, it is clear that they must also make an important investment, as they did in the last transfer window.

Therefore, the rumors point to Sunderland being in the search to obtain a midfielder from Serie A, the same as Aston Villa, who are looking to continue strengthening their projects for the future.

Aston Villa and Sunderland Will Compete to Obtain Matteo Guendouzi

The outlet Sport Widness has confirmed that the Premier League teams are looking to strengthen themselves with the player currently at Lazio. A midfielder with an interesting trajectory already in England in his beginnings and an important spell in Ligue 1.

It is about Matteo Guendouzi, the 26-year-old player is a talent in the midfield, with vision and order of play. This would call the attention of Sunderland and Aston Villa as a reinforcement.

With these rumors, it is indicated that Lazio would want an exit for the Frenchman due to his high salary. However, they have not yet received a formal offer from any team, but the Premier League clubs already follow him closely.

The market value for Guendouzi is €32M as indicated by Transfermarkt, being a value to study for Sunderland in a possible option to buy the player. His contract would end in June 2028, and therefore, the only possible exit is an offer that Lazio accept.

His beginnings at Arsenal (18/19) would lead him to already know the Premier League, and therefore, this would be one of the main interests for Black Cats in signing him, seeing him as a matter of a much quicker adaptation to compete in the team’s midfield. But the option to obtain the French player continues to be evaluated.

