Man Utd Plot Ambitious ‘Swap Deals’ for Premier League Striker Targets
Manchester United are reportedly willing to offer Alejandro Garnacho as part of prospective swap deals to secure their leading transfer targets.
Despite splashing north of £130 million ($173.9 million) on Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, United are still in search of an orthodox centre forward. Ruben Amorim’s side have been credited with interest in Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and RB Leipzig youngster Benjamin Šeško, yet finances remain tight when sales have not been made.
Without the lucrative funds of any European football throughout the upcoming campaign, United’s transfer budget is thought to float around £100 million ($133.8 million). While player sales are undoubtedly required, the prospect of an exchange has been raised by the Independent.
United have supposedly broached the topic of swapping Garnacho for Watkins during early discussions with Villa. The Argentine winger—who was admittedly operating in dysfunctional frontline—averaged a Premier League goal or assist every 275 minutes last season. Watkins boasted a ratio of one every 108 minutes.
The same approach has reportedly been raised in regards to a deal for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.
There is a yawning chasm in valuation between Garnacho and Jackson in west London. The Blues are supposedly demanding £80 million ($107 million) yet consider Garnacho to be worth no more than £30 million ($40.1 million).
United do already have two strikers in their ranks. It looks like Rasmus Højlund isn’t going anywhere and Joshua Zirkzee was keen to stress his disinterest in the arrival of any other attackers. “I think it’s part of being at this club,” the phlegmatic Dutchman shrugged during United’s pre-season tour of the U.S.
“To be honest I don’t read the news but if another striker were to come I guess it’s only good competition so I’m not really worried. Everything is for the team, there’s no selfishness here, that’s not my mantra. If it were to help the team then great.”