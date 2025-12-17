Barcelona Target Premier League Defender As Inigo Martinez Successor—Report
Barcelona are chasing the signature of Aston Villa center back Pau Torres to bring a much-needed defensive reinforcement to Catalonia, reports state.
The reigning La Liga champions bid farewell to Iñigo Martínez last summer and failed to sign a replacement, leaving Hansi Flick with just Pau Cubarsí, Ronald Araújo, Eric García and Andreas Christensen to deploy in central defense.
It’s no surprise, then, that Barcelona have struggled defensively in 2025–26, with teams routinely exploiting their high line. The Catalans have conceded 20 goals in La Liga alone, the most among the top six clubs in the Spanish top-flight.
ESPN report Barcelona have identified Torres as a potential solution for their problems at the back. The 28-year-old is an ideal candidate to serve as a long-term partner for Cubarsí in defense, one who is both impressive on the ball and in the air.
Barça were previously interested in Torres when he starred at Villarreal, but the defender ultimately made the €40 million ($47 million) move to Aston Villa in 2023. The Spain international signed a five-year contract with the Premier League outfit that expires in June 2028.
Torres Could Be Tempted Despite Villa Flying High
It goes without saying that Unai Emery would not want to part ways with such a key piece of his team. Torres is a staple of Aston Villa’s defense, routinely logging 90 minutes after 90 minutes across all competitions.
Yet the Spaniard might not share his manager’s resistance. According to ESPN, Torres is open to a potential exit and would “listen” to Barcelona should the club make a “serious move” to sign him.
The potential deal would likely have to wait until the summer, though. Barça need to free up some space on their wage bill for the transfer to become a reality; both Robert Lewandowski and Andreas Christensen are out of contract at the end of the season and could give the Catalans extra room and capital to work with.
Until then, Barcelona will have to continue getting by with their shaky backline. The good news for Flick’s side is that even with its defensive woes, it sits atop the La Liga standings, four points clear of Real Madrid.